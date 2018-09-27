Fairview Heights Business Relocating to Property Near Airport

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

Bobcat of St. Louis, a company that offers the sale, lease or rental of compact equipment used in construction, is relocating from Fairview Heights to a site north of Interstate 64 near MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.

The company, formally doing business as Gateway Bobcat of Missouri Inc. with locations in several states, according to a report to the St. Clair County Board from Terry Beach who is the county’s director of economic development, became aware that its less than four-acre site on Illinois Route 161 in Fairview Heights has become too small and was seeking to find somewhere to move to with more room.

The relocation to the aforementioned unincorporated area will come about as a result of the county board’s approval, at is meeting held on Monday evening, September 24, of this week, of the sale of a parcel containing 15.69 acres for $50,000 per acre plus contingencies. The sale includes the county’s paying of a six per cent commission to the real estate business marketing the tract, Barber Murphy Group.

Beach also noted that the Bobcat interests desired a location with greater visibility which will be provided by the site along Interstate 64. The company plans to construct a new $3.2 million facility which will include the capability for sales, service, parts and offices, employing 30 people.

There was also a site, according to Beach, in Caseyville that Bobcat was considering before agreeing to purchase this one.

The county still has to approve the rezoning of this property and plans to do so along with others nearby on the north side of the highway. Bobcat will be submitting an application for the rezoning but wanted to wait until the sale contract was finalized before doing so.

This rezoning will also encompass seven parcels totaling about 125 acres north of I-64 and east of Reider Road where the new exit 21 is located. Beach is planning to appear, as a representative of the county as applicant, before the St. Clair County Zoning Board of Appeals at its meeting of Monday, October 15, with the goal of opening that other property up for further similar development.

Beach told the county board’s economic development committee on Thursday, September 20, that all of this action is particularly significant from the standpoint of revenue and jobs retention because Bobcat had been looking at possibly purchasing property in another county.

Also pending is the approval by the county health department of the private sewage system at the new Bobcat site and authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration Chicago district which is anticipated in less than a month. All of the factors involved, Beach explained, could mean a time period of between 120 and 150 days before the actual closing on the property.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Director Tim Cantwell is handling the approval process with the state and federal agencies, including the Illinois Department of Transportation, because the property, which is bordered on the north by Shiloh Valley Township Line Road, was acquired by the county during the construction of the airport.