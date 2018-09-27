JV Girls’ and Frosh-Soph Boys’ Finish Second at Springfield Invite

Casmir Cozzi ends up fifth in Varsity Boys’ race at 15:44

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Mascoutah High School Cross Country Coach Darren Latham split his squads, last Saturday, and the Frosh-Soph Boys and Junior Varsity Girls finished in second place at the Springfield Invitational – held at Lincoln Park.

Thus, the Varsity Boys and Varsity Girls ended up sixth, but Latham got good individual results in those races as well.

Casmir Cozzi led the Varsity Boys with a fifth-place, 15:44 on the three-mile course, only 15 seconds behind second-place Dathan Maton of Chatham-Glenwood and one second ahead of Will Formea of Springfield. Andrew O’Keefe of Granite City won it in 15:04.

Cozzi got out in eighth place and moved up on three runners in the final half.

Naya Busbea topped the Varsity Girls with a 20th place, 20:00 effort. Caroline Jachino of Pleasant Plains came in first at 18:39, and Belleville East won the 16-team event, nipping Chatham, 53-57. East had five runners among the top 25 finishers.

The Frosh-Soph Boys finished second behind Springfield in the 10-team field. Kristian Knecht led the Indians with a second place, 16:46 effort, and Jordan Eddy came in seventh at 17:16.

Chatham-Glenwood got the best of Mascoutah in the seven-team, Girls’ JV race, but Arianna Climaco and Athena Viers finished third and fourth, individually. Climaco clocked a 20:49, and Viers crossed four seconds later.

After Cozzi, Alex Midkiff came in 35th at 17:07; Nathan Mostoller – 37 at 17:10; Sean Ede – 42nd at 17:20; Dylan Lyons – 70th at 18:07; Brendan Jones – 75th at 18:15; Israel Ignacio – 80th at 18:22.

Elizabeth Byington followed Busbea, finishing 29th at 20:28; Bella Dixon – 32nd at 20:33; Kailee Chau – 40th at 20:54; Madison Krieg – 41st at 20:55; Madeline Zurbrugg – 43rd at 21:03; Heavin Koerner – 47th at 21:09.

Avery Cozzi nabbed third for the Frosh-Soph Indians, crossing 11th at 17:28; Maguel Squires – 16th at 17:41; Lance Miller – 44th at 19:17; Josh Copher – 45th at 19:17 and 19:19; Cameron Aurelio – 56th at 19:52.

In the Girls’ Frosh-Soph race, finishing after Viers, Natalie Hart came in 11th at 21:21; Abigail Uptergrove – 16th at 22:33; Eve Slago – 17th at 22:35; Emily White – 18th at 22:55; Jaycie Anderson – 24th at 23:35.

Drew Starr, Mason Richter, and Tomas Pozdena broke 20 minutes in the Boys’ JV race in which Mascoutah finished third out of five teams.

Upcoming, the MHS Cross Country teams race at Triad, 4 p.m., Wednesday, September 26 and at the St. Clair Country Meet in E. St. Louis, 4 p.m.,Tuesday, October 2.