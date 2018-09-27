Mascoutah Mayor Daugherty on IML Board of Directors

CHICAGO— The Illinois Municipal League (IML) elected officers and members to its Board of Directors at the 105th Annual Conference, held September 20-22 at the Hilton Chicago and attended by more than 2,000 local elected and appointed officials.

On Saturday, September 22, 2018, the IML membership unanimously elected Macomb Mayor Michael J. Inman to serve a one-year term as President. Also elected during the conference were Mayor Leon Rockingham, Jr. of North Chicago as First Vice President and Mayor Ricky J. Gottman of Vandalia as Second Vice President.

In addition to the officers, 36 Vice Presidents were elected to serve a one-year term on the statewide organization’s Board of Directors. Mayor Jerry Daugherty of Mascoutah has served on the board since 2007, has served as President in 2014-15, and remains on the board as a Past President.

“It is a privilege to be elected to assist in advocating for the benefit of all 1,298 of Illinois’ municipalities,” said Daugherty. “I look forward to working with municipal officials from across the state in improving not only my community, but the whole state.”

Mayor Daugherty has been the Mayor of Mascoutah for several terms. Prior to that time, he retired from the United States Air Force after serving 26 years. After that, he retired from 13 years in banking. He has a Bachelor’s degree from Park College in Kansas City and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from SIU Edwardsville. In addition to his leadership positions with IML, he has served as President of the Southwestern Illinois Council of Mayors, as well as serving on the board of the East-West Gateway Council of Governments. He has also held leadership roles and membership in numerous governmental and civic organizations. He is married to his wife, Sylvia. Together they have 3 children and 7 grandchildren.

Founded in 1913, IML has worked continuously for the benefit of all 1,298 municipalities in Illinois to provide a formal voice on matters involving common interests.