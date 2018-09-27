MHS Football Team Defeats Jerseyville Despite Scoreless 2nd Half

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – The Mascoutah High School Football team jumped out to a 28-7, first-half lead against Jerseyville, last Friday night, and it looked like a second-straight Mississippi Valley Conference blowout victory.

But the Panthers refused to throw in the towel. Rather, they came out after intermission determined to power the football and scored 14, unanswered points.

The good news for the Indians – scoreless on four second-half drives: Their defense stopped the Jerseyville two-out-of-four times. And clinging to a seven-point lead, their offense controlled the ball in the final 3:09, salting away a 28-21 victory at MHS.

With the win, Mascoutah improves to 4-1, overall, and now takes on 1-4 Triad, this Friday, September 28, in Troy. Last Friday evening, the Knights got hammered by Highland, 44-44, as the Bulldogs scored 31 points in the second period.

Trailing 28-14 with 9:32 left, the Panthers made it interesting by pounding the ball 78 yards over 6:23 to pull within one touchdown. But, they failed to get the ball back on a botched onside kick, giving Mascoutah good field position.

With 3:09 remaining, starting at its own 42, Mascoutah back Devin Wills whipped off a 34-yard carry. Overall, he gained 149 yards on 24 and scored one touchdown.

Facing a fourth down-and-seven situation at the Jerseyville 26, the Mascoutah coaches made a gutsy decision with just 1:34 left. Instead of running the ball, Getchell fired a 25-yard completion to Timothy Middleton on the right sideline. Middleton got bumped out of bounds at the one-yard line.

After that, Mascoutah elected not to score but merely to run out the clock for a seven-point victory.

“I didn’t think it was going to be easy,” Mascoutah Coach Josh Lee said. “Coach Johns (Jerseyville’s coach) has coached a lot of football and won everywhere he’s been. I knew they would be prepared; Jerseyville kids are tough.

“We weren’t overlooking them. It was the first time going up against an option offense. They made some good adjustments to what we were doing and broke a couple of long runs against us.”

Unlike Getchell who completed five-of-11 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns, Jerseyville quarterback Matthew Jackson connected on only three-of-11 throws for 55 yards. Yet his biggest one came on the Panthers’ final touchdown drive when he hit running back Brian McDonald out of the backfield who rambled 28 yards to the Mascoutah eight-yard line.

Jackson was more of a threat running the ball; he rambled 22 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

“We made mistakes in the second half,” said Lee. “And Jerseyville took advantage of several of them, scoring two touchdowns.”

It could have been worse. At the start of their second drive of the third period, the Indians caught a huge break. Muffing a punt at their five – just as a Panther defender was diving to recover it – the official had inadvertently blown his whistle, forcing the Panthers to re-punt.

“That punt just skipped off the turf. It was a tough ball to handle; it just squirted out. That went our way I’m sure.”

Mascoutah didn’t make very many mistakes in the first half and looked like an offensive juggernaut. On the first play of the game, Getchell hooked up with Caden Hughes for a 36-yard completion. After six-straight runs by Wills, gaining 27 yards, Getchell completed a two-yard, touchdown pass to Tyler McDonell.

On the second series, Mascoutah traveled 80 yards to the end zone on 10 plays – finishing it off with a fourth-down, 29-yard completion to a wide-open Hughes with just six seconds left in the first period. With Logen Timon’s second extra point, the Indians led, 14-0.

Taking their third drive off, the Indians scored on the final two of the first half. Middleton scored on a 60-yard jet sweep around the right end, and the Indians gained 68 yards in eight plays with Wills plowing in from four yards out.

“They did a nice job on Wills, but he still had a good game. Up front, we had a good game. We had the clock in our favor with our ability to score points in the first half. We are 4-1; I couldn’t be more excited about it.”

Other key stats: McDonell had a key quarterback sack,; Timon kicked all four extra points, and Bobby Moore and Terrance Buckingham had nine and seven tackles, respectively.