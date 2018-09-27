Resilient Braves Beat Fulton for Regional Softball Title

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

O’FALLON –Trailing four different times, including a five-run deficit in the fourth inning, the Mascoutah Middle School 8th Grade Girls’ Softball team battled back to earn a hard-fought, 12-11 victory over O’Fallon Fulton, last Thursday, that did not come until the eighth inning.

With the win the Braves captured the Class L O’Fallon Regional title and will now play in the quarterfinals of the Southern Illinois State Tournament, Saturday, September 29 in Centralia.

“Beating any team three times is tough,” Mascoutah Coach Nick Seibert said. “Fulton has got a good team. They came out with charge and went up by five runs in the fourth inning.

“A lot of teams would have rolled over. This team isn’t like that. They are resilient. I had confidence in them coming back. It’s a great group.”

Mascoutah certainly could have lost poise and focus, facing so much adversity. Instead, the Lady Indians matched each Panther surge with superior offensive power, speed, and better pitching and defense – especially at crunch time.

And for all the marbles – tied 11-11 with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning – a visibly determined Lauren Boehm came to the plate (with speedy Ellie Lowe on first base via a single to left) and Boehm blasted the game-winning double over the left fielders’ head, easily scoring Lowe.

Before that, Boehm had smashed a double in the second inning and singled in Mascoutah’s fifth run of a five-run, fourth-inning rally that knotted the score, 10-10. She also showed her prowess in centerfield, hauling in two line drives.

“You know it’s crazy; when Lauren showed up at the park, today, she was sick ‘as all get out,’” said Seibert. “For her to come out here and break through like she did – she had big hit after big hit.

“I almost didn’t start Ellie Lowe, stealing second base, because I was anticipating a big hit from Boehm, but I thought the fastest girl on the team has no better chance than now to steal second.

“It was good. She was running. Lauren centered the ball, and it was a no-doubter. I was yelling at Ellie to make sure she touched all the bases.”

Nabbing a sixth-inning, 11-10 lead on Hayden Louden’s RBI single and then getting to within one strike from victory in the top of the seventh inning, the Braves did not despair when Fulton tied it on a seeing-eye single to center.

They celebrated when Daisy Wilson, prevented an additional O’Fallon run in the eighth by snagging a deep fly to right field.

Mascoutah got great relief pitching from Haley Friederich, who allowed just one run over the final four innings. She threw strikes, scattering four hits while striking out two.

“You know we only had one lead in the game before the finale. But that’s just softball. Their tying hit just found a hole. That made the game more exciting.

“Daisy made an outstanding catch in right field. Haley came in (in the fifth inning) and did what she always does. She throws a lot of strikes and lets our defense work. That’s what we needed there. She did a great job on the mound.”

Having matched O’Fallon’s five-run, top of the fourth inning explosion with five runs in the bottom half, the Braves went up 11-10 in the sixth when Hayden Louden singled home Lowe, who had singled to center and had advanced to second on Kennedi Keher’s groundout.

Trailing 10-5 in the fourth inning, Wilson started Mascoutah’s five-run response with an infield single, and she came home on Kelsie Bandelow’s sacrifice fly.

O’Fallon continued to help the cause, issuing three walks and making two errors that collectively scored Friederich, Delaney Morio, and Audrey McCoy. Finally, Boehm’s single brought home Lowe.

After the Panthers had opened with a three-run, first-inning rampage – powered by three solid hits – the Lady Braves answered with two runs. Morio mashed a triple and scored on Bandelow’s sharp groundout, and Lowe tripled and came home on the center fielders’ throwing error.

Mascoutah tied it 3-3 in the bottom of the second inning when Boehm doubled, and Louden lashed an RBI single to left-center.

Both teams tallied two runs in the third inning. Lowe’s infield grounder scored Bandelow who had singled to center, and Kehrer’s groundout brought home McCoy who also had a hit up the middle.

Every time O’Fallon scored Mascoutah was able to come back.

“Yeah, that’s the kind of girls we have. They just don’t give up. This being my first year of doing this, this is a great group to do it with.”