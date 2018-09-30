Candlelight Vigil Held In Memory Of Mascoutah Officer

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

A candlelight vigil was held at Haas Park across the street from the Police Department on Sunday evening in memory of Mascoutah Police Lt. Kevin McGinnis. McGinnis died at his residence on Saturday, Sept. 29.

Along with Mascoutah residents, police, EMS, firefighters, and city officials, officers from nearby communities attended. Also in attendance were members of the Cahokia Police Department where McGinnis’ son, Christopher McGinnis, is a detective.

Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup thanked the community for their support of the department and the McGinnis family.

“It says a lot about the community of Mascoutah, the character and the closeness this community has,” stated Waldrup who has been with the MPD for two years.

“Kevin spent over 40 years wearing this badge. He worked a number of years with the Cahokia Police Department, and then went to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department before coming here.

“He served over 20 years of continuous service in Mascoutah. Those of you who know Kevin knew he never had a bad day. He always had a smile on his face; always had a joke. He always had a kind word. Kevin understood public service.

“This is going to be a difficult time for our police department. My phone rang off the hook today. I can’t tell you the number of people who sent condolences, thoughts and prayers, to our agency, to the community, and to the friends and family of Kevin.”

Mayor Jerry Daugherty also address those in attendance. “This is a disaster for our community, a disaster for our police officers and the McGinnis family,” said Mascoutah Mayor Jerry Daugherty. “I don’t know anyone who disliked him. He was an outgoing officer in our police department. We are going to miss him.”

The details of McGinnis’ death are still being investigated by the Illinois State Police.

McGinnis was instrumental in the first National Night Out held in Mascoutah last year. The second annual Night Out will be held Tuesday, Oct. 2.