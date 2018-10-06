Cozzi Crushes Triad Invitational Foes

Lady Indians run well as a pack and finish second

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Mascoutah High School Varsity Cross Country runner Casmir Cozzi continues to race very well, and last Wednesday, beat 263 Harriers from 19 complete teams in winning the Triad Invitational.

Cozzi, who finished the 3.0 mile course in 16:05.02 (5:22 per mile pace) led the Indians to a third place team result behind Triad and Centralia, 79-85-90 and 11 points ahead of fourth-place Carbondale.

Among 15 full and six incomplete teams, the Lady Indians finished second to Highland, 44-79. Naya Busbea led her team with an eighth-place, 20:46.67 effort (6:55 per mile).

“Cas is continuing to run strong with his third individual championship this season,” Mascoutah Coach Darren Latham said. “I am very excited for him this year! Our team placing is not exactly where we wanted it to be.

“The varsity teams and I have talked at length yesterday. They fully understand the level of work that will be required to get us at the level we need to be at the end of the season. They are motivated and dedicated to attaining the goals we have set out.”

Carbondale’s Madeline Prideaux won the event at 19:39.13. And Alyssa Elliot of Belleville West, only a freshman, finished second at 19:44.88. A total of 179 runners competed.

Cozzi defeated second-place Crede Correll of Centralia by almost 18 seconds. Mascoutah’s second-place finisher Kristian Knecht came in 13th at 17:05.96 (5:42 per mile).

“Running the race was really fast especially for the first mile when I had two Waterloo runners with me,” Casmir Cozzi said. “I let Eli lead the first mile and he really helped me to stay on pace. After the mile marker, I decided to make a move and kick it into another gear and take the lead.

“From that point on, I controlled the race and finished 17 seconds ahead of the second place runner. For the team, a few guys were fighting colds and some illness so we lost some ground there, but we did have a few guys step up and really help us stay competitive with the other teams.”

After Knecht, Sean Ede ended up 22nd at 17:26.83; Alex Midkiff – 17:27.79; Avery Cozzi – 31st at 17:46.5; Jordan Eddy – 32nd at 17:46.61; Nathan Mostoller – 43rd at 17:59.63.

The Lady Indians’ two through seven runners crossed in a nice pack: Elizabeth Byington ended up 11th overall (10 team points) at 20:51.16; Madison Krieg – 21st at 21:27.69; Arianna Climaco – 22nd at 21:34.33: Kailee Chau – 24th at 21:36.74; Madeline Zurbrugg – 25th at 21:38.51; Bella Dixon – 27th at 21:41.81. Athena Viers – 28th at 21:43.38.

All varsity and junior varsity runners competed at the same time in their respective races. The top four Mascoutah JV finishers: Maguel Squires came in 56th at 18: 31.63; Dylan Lyons – 62nd at 18:43.06; Josh Sturgill – 67th at 18:44.21; Israel Ignacio – 69th at 18:44.87.

The top four JV Girls: Athena Viers earned a 28th place, 21:43.38 finish; Heavin Koerner – 38th at 21: 56.39; Natalie Hart – 45th at 22:10.61; Abigail Uptergrove – 62nd at 22:53.95.

On Tuesday, October 2, the Varsity teams will race at the St. Clair County Meet – hosted by E. St. Louis High School. The events starts at 4 p.m. On Saturday, October 6, they travel to Centralia to run in that invitational, starting at 9:30 a.m.