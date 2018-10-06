Mascoutah School Board Approves $60M Budget

By Keith Gillett

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – The Mascoutah District #19 School Board unanimously approved a $60 million budget for FY19 which includes $7.2 million for an addition on to the Mascoutah Middle School, a 19.65 percent increase. The project will take place over the next two fiscal years. The FY19 budget with the Middle School construction factored in is $10 million more than the FY18 budget which was $50.2 million. The project is being paid out of the current District cash balance.

District officials ;point out that District 19 is one of the fastest growing districts in the state. In the past ten years it has grown from roughly 3,100 students to 4,000 students this year. As District Superintendent Dr. Craig Fiegel pointed out, “there just are not many districts growing at that rate.”

The FY19 budget will include nine more staff members, hired as a result of the growing enrollment. Revenue is expect to increase from $44.6 in FY18 to an expected $49.9 in FY19. There also will be an increase in state aide and federal impact aide. State aide was expected to go up by $2.5 million, federal aide by $2.86 over FY18 and federal impact aide by $3 million.

“We recognize that we may not be as cash positive as a result of the MMS construction, but it’s something that we needed to address,” said Dr. Fiegel.

In other business, the Board

• Approved a required annual salary and benefits report provided to the board on salary and benefits information for the superintendent, administrators, and teachers. The report, which is last year’s salary information, is available on the District’s website.

• Approved the following personnel items: Extra duty recommendations – Megan Jurs as FLBA sponsor at MHS; Ron Hulliung as the Robotics Club sponsor; Lindsay Heffernan as the Beta Club sponsor; Jamilah Whiteside as the Model UN sponsor. Accepted the resignations of Chelsey Sterrett as assistant girls basketball coach; Katie Hofmann as school newspaper advisor; and Ronald Hulliung as girls head track coach.

• Approved the following classified personnel actions: hired Timberly Williams as computer instructional aide; Amy Brown as preschool for all ages 3-5 parent educator; Tricia Humphries and Heather Hoffeditz as bus drivers; Donna McCoy and Jennifer Flynn as PreK instructional aides; Bryson Lee as a extended time student worker; Macey Weemer as an individual care aide; Ken Casler and Eric Litteken as temporary grounds; Randall Smith as a computer technician; and Cynthia Meininger as an individual care aide. Accepted the resignation of Melissa Moran as an individual care aide; approved Royk Bullock III as 7th grade boys basketball ball coach at MMS; Kyle Spies as a volunteer low brass instructor for the MHS band; Rich Montgomery as a volunteer wrestling coach; and Caleb Kraljev as an assistant baseball coach.

• Approved Mathis Excavating as the contractor for a temporary road to be used for dropping off and picking up students, for $15,840. The road will be used in November/December when construction starts on the new MMS cafeteria, requiring the closure of the north parking and drive.

• Accepted a donation from the Wingate PTO of two, single-post freestanding sunshades for the playground valued at $7,444.