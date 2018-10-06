Mostoller Shows Mettle in Singles’ Win at Triad

Mostoller-Hardimon play solid doubles but lose to more-experienced pair

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

TROY – Mascoutah High School sophomore tennis player, Ella Mostoller, refused to quit, despite falling behind Triad opponent, senior Caitlyn Smith, in each set at one singles. The Knights hosted the match, last Thursday afternoon.

Mostoller came back from a 4-2, first set deficit to win it, 6-4. Down 5-2 in the second set, she rallied to 5-4 but lost it 6-4.

In the match-deciding, 10-point super-tiebreaker, Mostoller fell behind 6-2 but willed herself to nab a 10-8 victory.

Unfortunately, Mostoller’s win turned out to be Mascoutah’s only triumph in an 8-1 defeat.

Additionally, MHS’s one doubles’ team of Mostoller and freshman Amelia Hardimon performed well. They barely lost to the Knights’ top team of Smith and junior Gillian Rockwell, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.

In fact, due to the lateness of the match, it had to be moved and completed under the lights at a nearby park. There, Mostoller and Hardimon could not hold a 3-2 second-set lead, dropping four-straight games to the more-experienced Triad pair.

In her grueling singles’ match, Mostoller overcame early serving woes and tentative shot-making, deciding to hit out at the crucial points. Mostoller also improved her foot movement and racquet preparation at crunch time

Next week, the Lady Indians travel to Althoff, Monday, October 1; host Civic Memorial, Tuesday, October 2; compete at the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament, Friday-Saturday, October 5-6.

On Friday, the MVC doubles will be played at Highland, and the singles will go on at Triad, Saturday morning. Check for starting times.