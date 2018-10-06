Powerful Highland Hammers MHS Volleyball Team

Bulldogs finish first half of MVC schedule, 5-0

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

HIGHLAND – After getting shell-shocked in the first set at Highland, 25-16, the Mascoutah High School Girls’ Volleyball team played better in the second set.

But the Bulldogs withstood the Indians’ surge and powered their way to a 25-18 second-set victory, last Tuesday evening, improving to 17-1 on the season – 5-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

Highland opened the match with a 12-2 run, finishing off the first set with four-straight kills. Despite Mascoutah’s 4-0 and 3-0 runs after the midpoint, the Bulldogs cruised to the nine-point win.

In set two, the Lady Indians rallied from a 5-1 deficit to nab an 8-7 lead – as MacKenzie Heriford and Payton Adkins had kills, and Adkins added two service winners.

Then, Highland answered, scoring nine of the next 12 points.

Adkins led Mascoutah with four kills and seven service winners; Olivia Lee and Molly Cravens recorded six and five assists; Hailey Cortinas had nine digs.

“We came out with no energy; had a lineup change, tonight, and that always affects your chemistry starting off a match against a really good team in their gym,” Mascoutah Coach Todd Gober said. “I think we settled down a little bit, but still it was a relatively flat, unemotional evening.

“We need to bring a little more emotion against these top teams. Our block was ok, but we could not answer their size and power. When another team is getting kills, you can live with that. It’s when you are not doing anything to answer or to make it tough for them.

“Those runs are tough. We just don’t have the firepower, so we’ve had to battle. We are looking for answers. We’ve tried a lot of different combinations and we are going to keep trying until we find the right one.”

Mascoutah, 5-14 and 2-3 in the MVC, will host Triad, Thursday, September 27. On Thursday, October 4, the Lady Indians will entertain Highland, with action beginning at 5 p.m.