Fairview Elks Lodge Receives Award from School Principals Group

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

Fairview Heights Elks Lodge 664 is the recipient of a special award presented by the Illinois Principals Association Southwest Region in September.

The “2018 Reaching Out and Building Bridges” award from the school principals’ organization is presented to community members, businesses, government units, social agencies and fraternal orders like the Elks for actions which improve educational experiences for students in elementary and middle schools and at the secondary level in the southwestern district.

Elks Lodge 664 has for the past eight years presented Student of the Month awards at both Illini Elementary School and Grant Middle School in Fairview Heights except during the summer vacation months.

This award was presented to the Lodge 664 members present for pursuing grant funding from the Elks National Foundation that helped pay for items needed to assist special needs students at GMS for the past five years.