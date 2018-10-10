Fairview Elks Lodge Receives Award from School Principals Group

Receiving a special award from the Illinois Principals Association Southwest Region last month were, from left, Fairview Heights Elks Lodge 664 Exalted Ruler Walter “Sandy” Holland and Lodge 664 grant writer Annette Duncan and also shown are Collinsville Unit 10 Assicant Superintendent of the Year Brad Hyre, Grant Middle School Assistant Principal Natalie Lowe, Secondary Principal of the Year Brian Reeves from Columbia High School, Herman Graves Award recipient David Deets from Harmony School District 175, Assistant Principal of the Year Amy Golley from Alton High School, Athletic Director of the Year Kenny Deatherage from Triad Community Unite District 2, Elementary Principal of the Year Dawn Ivers from Gardner Elementary in Waterloo and Junior High Prinicipal of the Year Darin Loepker from Shiloh Middle School. Submitted photo

By Randy Pierce
Herald Publications

Fairview Heights Elks Lodge 664 is the recipient of a special award presented by the Illinois Principals Association Southwest Region in September.
The “2018 Reaching Out and Building Bridges” award from the school principals’ organization is presented to community members, businesses, government units, social agencies and fraternal orders like the Elks for actions which improve educational experiences for students in elementary and middle schools and at the secondary level in the southwestern district.
Elks Lodge 664 has for the past eight years presented Student of the Month awards at both Illini Elementary School and Grant Middle School in Fairview Heights except during the summer vacation months.
This award was presented to the Lodge 664 members present for pursuing grant funding from the Elks National Foundation that helped pay for items needed to assist special needs students at GMS for the past five years.

