﻿Clinton County Electric Linemen Compete in Lineman’s Safety Rodeo

SPRINGFIELD – Linemen from Clinton County Electric Cooperative (CCEC) participated in the 21st annual Lineman’s Safety Rodeo sponsored by the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives on Friday, Sept. 28. This year, 13 teams from 11 electric co-ops participated in the friendly competition. The rodeo highlights the skills linemen use to work safely and efficiently.

Mike Faust, Justin Hubert and Kyle Wiegmann represented CCEC at the rodeo, held on the Chuck West Lineman Training Grounds at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield. They competed against teams of linemen from across Illinois in events using skills that focus on agility, speed and accuracy. While these skills are part of the judging criteria, above all, the linemen are judged on safe work practices.

Line personnel competed in five team events and three individual events. Team and individual events included hurt man rescue, egg climb and an H-structure obstacle course. Additionally, teams competed in a neutral down event and a bucket truck obstacle course.

Scores for each event are based on completion time, proper execution of the task and safety. Deductions were made to a team or individual’s overall performance score due to mistakes such as slipping when climbing poles, dropping tools or executing inappropriate procedures or methods.

At the end of the competition, CCEC’s team of lineman received second runner-up in the best overall team competition. Congratulations to our linemen on their team and individual efforts.

