Announcement Made About New Fairview Heights Businesses

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsky made announcements concerning two businesses coming to the community when he addressed the city council at its meeting held on Tuesday, October 2.

While the entire meeting lasted less than five minutes because there were no items on the agenda requiring action, Kupsky provided the enlightening information during the segment dedicated to his regular report for the council and public.

The long-awaited confirmation that the Aldi’s grocery chain would be locating one of its stores here was the first matter shared by Kupsky. In the works clandestinely during most of this year, Aldi’s will be occupying the space at Lincoln Plaza Phase Two which was formerly the home of the local HH Gregg electronics and appliance store.

Kupsky said the construction is getting under way at the new local Aldi’s site with the store expected to be open early in 2019.

Aldi announced a few months ago that it will soon be supplying mostly organic products and will be banning many pesticides and toxic chemicals. The chemicals recently banned from their products includes thiamethoxam, chlorpyrifos, clothianidin, cypermethrin, deltamethrin, fipronil, imidacloprid, sulfoxaflor and other pesticides.

Aldi’s pending arrival in Fairview Heights is one of roughly 500 more stores that are being built in the United States over the next two years as part of a $3 billion expansion.

Fairview Heights’ history as a location for grocery stores has been varied going all the way back to the 1970s when the Venture store at Illinois Route 159 and Lincoln Trail had its own separate supermarket and when, a bit later, there was a National grocery located on Lincoln Trail just to the east of there.

Earning little recognition because of its relatively remote location in the community but serving a steady base of customers also into the 1970s was Orv’s Village Mart on St. Clair Avenue in the French Village area at the far west end of Fairview Heights.

Schnucks on Lincoln Highway for many years reigned as the only grocery in the city until Aldi’s opened in the 1980s at 10261 Lincoln Trail which is now the home of a Dollar General store. In the late 1990s/early 2000s, that Aldi’s closed and a new one opened not long thereafter on U.S. Highway 50 in O’Fallon.

There are currently Aldi’s stores located on US Highway 50 in O’Fallon and Illinois Route 159 in Swansea.

Fairview Heights as it exists today has more grocery stores than it has had ever before in its almost 50-year history with Schnucks being the one with the most seniority plus Gordon Food Service, Fresh Thyme and Ruler Foods, all having opened in the last decade and each serving a niche of sorts where customers are concerned.

The pending coming of another grocery store to the city speaks positively for Fairview Heights in terms of businesses being attracted to the places where customer demand and needs will make doing so worth the investment.

Kupsky additionally said a new tenant will be locating in the Fairview Centre shopping area which is on the north side of Ludwig Drive between North Ruby Lane and Illinois Route 159.

“I can’t tell you who it is,” Kupsky explained to the council, “because they want to make the announcement themselves so that will be coming soon.”

This new business will be filling a lot of now vacant retail space, Kupsky added, helping to boost the vitality of this area which will also see the Rio Grande restaurant opening where Applebee’s used to be and the Juicy Crab filling the space formerly occupied by Joe’s Crab Shack.