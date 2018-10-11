Chris Orlet to be Featured at Kaskaskia College Fall Visiting Writers Series on October 24

Kaskaskia College announces that the fall event for the Visiting Writers Series will be held on Wednesday, October 24, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Lifelong Learning Center on the main campus. The Guest writer will be Chris Orlet, who will read from his novel, A Taste of Shotgun (All Due Respect).

Admission is free and open to the public. This event is for mature audiences and has the potential to contain mature or challenging content.

The Visiting Writers Series occurs once in the fall and once in the spring, and it includes a guest writer who will offer a reading of his or her work as well as a question-and-answer session and a book signing. The purpose of the Visiting Writers Series is to offer Kaskaskia College and the surrounding community an opportunity to see, meet, learn from, and interact with published and awarded authors and poets. Such events not only cultivate and encourage the appreciation of reading, writing, and the literary arts, but they also inspire and enrich on the personal level.

Chris Orlet, brother of KC Professor John Orlet, is author of the crime novels A Taste of Shotgun (All Due Respect) and In the Pines: A Small Town Noir (New Pulp Press). He is a contributor to the anthology Dirty Boulevard: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of Lou Reed (Down & Out Books). His short fiction has appeared in Exquisite Corpse, McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, Blackbird, StorySouth, Hobart and elsewhere. He lives in St. Louis, MO with his wife Katrina and daughter Joan.

For more information on the Visiting Writers Series, please contact Professor Josh Woods at jwoods@kaskaskia.edu<mailto:jwoods@kaskaskia.edu>.