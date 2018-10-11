Cozzi Captures Back-To-Back Cross Country Races

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

O’FALLON – The MHS Cross Country teams couldn’t help it that other local high schools did not run their top athletes at the St. Clair County meet – held at the Milburn campus, O’Fallon, last Tuesday.

All the Indians could do was race their best. The Girls’ Varsity handily won the six-team event, topping Belleville East, 31-46. Elizabeth Byington led the Mascoutah Varsity Girls with a third-place finish at 20:44.

Casmir Cozzi easily captured the Varsity Boys’ title at 15:49.6, beating his nearest challenger, Zachariah Panek of East, by 32 seconds. Mascoutah finished second to the Lancers, 28-35.

In the JV competition both Mascoutah squads finished second behind O’Fallon.

Then, on Saturday, October 6, the MHS teams competed at Centralia, and according to Coach Darren Latham, several achieved personal bests.

Once again, Cozzi came in first – this time with a 15:45.2 effort over 2.97 miles. The Varsity Boys finished second to host Centralia, 34-56, out of nine-team field.

Cozzi defeated second-place runner Ethan Cherry of Carbondale by 10.3 seconds.

Naya Busbea – fifth in the Varsity Girls’ race at 20:22.6 – led the Lady Indians to a close, 40-37, second-place finish behind Carbondale.

The MHS Freshman-Sophomore Boys also recorded a second-place result in their six-team race.

After Byington, Arianna Climaco was Mascoutah’s second finisher at the Country. She finished fourth at 20:47.8; Madison Krieg – 5th at 20:51.9; Madeline Zurbrugg – 9th at 21:20.8; Kalee Chau – 10th at 21:22.4; Bella Dixon – 16th at 21:59.8; Natalie Hart – 17th at 22.08.4.

Kristian Knecht recorded a fifth-place, 16:42.6 result in the Varsity Boys’ race. Rounding out the County results: Alex Midkiff – 6th place at 16:51.6; Jordan Eddy – 12th at 17:22.3; Avery Cozzi – 13th at 17:25.5; Nathan Mostoller – 18th at 17:46.8; Sean Ede – 19th at 17:51.3.

The top five boys’ and girls’ finishers in the County JV races: Dylan Lyons – 8th at 18:20.5; Israel Ignacio – 14th at 18:30.1; Maguel Squires – 15th at 18:30.8; Brendan Jones – 18th at 18:55; Nick Love – 20th at 19:09.3.

Heavin Koerner led the Girls’ JV with a fourth-place, 21:55.4 effort; Abigail Uptergrove – 6th at 22:38.8; Eve Slago – 11th at 23:18.7; Miranda Schmiskie – 15th at 23: 41.8; Hannah Twidwell – 20th at 24:05.7.

Finishing second for the Varsity Boys at Centralia, Knecht came in seventh at 16: 35.7; Midkiff – 11th at 16:54.9; Mostoller – 17th at 17:24; Ede – 20th at 17:32.9; Eddy – 18:04.6; Avery Cozzi – 30th at 18:19.5.

Climaco crossed in eighth at 20:51.8; Byington – 10th at 20:57.7; Dixon – 12th at 21:05.6; Zurbrugg – 19th at 21:29.1; Hart – 22nd at 22:05.4; Uptergrove – 26th at 22:26.2.

The top five JV Boys at Centralia: Squires finished fourth at 17:57.7; Josh Sturgill – 6th at 18:31.8; Lance Miller – 14th at 19:43; Cameron Aurelio – 19th at 20:08.3; Josh Copher – 20th at 20:11.6.

Next up: The MHS Cross Country teams will compete at the Mississippi Conference Meet to be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 11, at Principia College.