Enter the New Baden Chamber Chili & Soup Cook-Off For a Chance at $10,000 in Prize Money

Submitted by Jerry Green

NEW BADEN – As the temperature cools off, the chili heats up each October at the annual New Baden Chamber of Commerce Chili and Soup Cook-off event. The event will be held Saturday, October 27, 3pm to 10pm at New Baden Park.

The Chamber is once again excited and proud to present our Fourteenth Annual Chili & Soup Cook-off with our back by demand 4th year of Cupcake Wars.

Teams compete with their favorite Chili & Soup recipes to win a share of the $10,000 in prize money. There will also be a classic car & truck show by Vintage Iron, live entertainment featuring St. Louis’s own Adam Gaffney and the Highway Saints, and a DJ on the main grounds.

Another highlight of the afternoon will be our very own “Cupcake Wars.” The greatest cupcake bakers from New Baden and the world (ok..maybe not the whole world) will compete in a kind of “Iron Chef” of cupcakes on the same afternoon at the Village Park.

This is a family event so there will be bounce houses for the children, a craft fair and a bonfire in the evening.

Since the founding of our club in 1904, we have called New Baden our home. Some of our current members are second and third generation New Baden Chamber Members. Over the years, New Baden Mayors, Village Clerks, Village Managers and Police and Fired Department Chiefs have graced our membership rolls. We have always enjoyed great relationships with our Village government.

One thing most people don’t realize is you don’t have to own a business to be a member. You have to be at least 18 years old and have an interest in promoting our Village. We have had a lot of individual members through out the years and still do. We are fortunate to be located in such a wonderful community and we don’t take that for granted.

The purpose of the cook-off is twofold. First, it’s our way of thanking our community for its support of our businesses. We are extremely grateful. Second, it provides us an opportunity to raise funds for our charitable goals, which is promoting New Baden, so a majority of our fundraiser will go right back into our community in the form of civic and charitable donations. This year the Chamber will pay out over $10,000 in prize money. That sum does not include the $100 Bonus for the best decorated booth. Entries will be accepted up until the week of the event. Entry forms can be down loaded from either the Chamber or Village of New Baden websites or can be picked up at the New Baden Village Hall during normal business hours.

In recent years, the event has grown in size and offering. The event actually starts for the competitors on Friday night when the teams assemble at the park and run Le Mans style to pick their favorite cooking site. Some chef’s begin preparations then and continue all night. Still others start before dawn to allow for long simmering times in an effort to “marry” the flavors.

Teams are still needed in all categories. Questions about entry or the Cook Off in general can be answered by calling 618-779-7457. For Chili, Soup & Cupcake Entries call Teri Crane 618-334-3136 and for the Custom Car Show call Brad Jones 618-799-9699.

For more information and entry forms visit www.newbadenil.com .