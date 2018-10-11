Mascoutah Crushes CM, 49-13, For Fifth Win

Indians’ defense shuts down the Eagles’ running attack

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – Despite committing several, first-half turnovers, the MHS Football team scored 28 points before intermission and 21 after in crushing the Civic Memorial Eagles, 49-13, last Friday night.

Mascoutah’s victory in front of a boisterous Homecoming crowd boosted its record to 5-2 (3-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference) with two games remaining in the 2018 schedule. Five wins gives an IHSA team the chance to make the playoffs, providing it has enough playoff points. Six wins ensures entry.

“Five wins makes us playoff eligible; it’s been about a decade since we have been in that position,” Mascoutah Coach Josh Lee said. “But looking at it, I honestly don’t think it will get us in. It is a big step in the right direction. We know we still have plenty of work to do.”

The Indians got on the board in the first 1:22. Four plays into its first drive, quarterback Jeff Getchell hit Aiden Jones on a 59-yard scoring pass.

Getting the ball back with 5:45 left in the first period – after two CM punts sandwiching a Getchell interception – Mascoutah moved it 38 yards on five plays, including a 30-yard connection between Getchell and Christian Harms.

On the sixth play, Timothy Middleton scampered 33 yards around the right side for the Indians’ second touchdown.

Not deterred by a CM fumble recovery and touchdown pass, Mascoutah tacked on two more scores in the final 3:51 before halftime.

Malik Green started the first drive started with a 24-yard kickoff return. Then, Devin Wills plowed 19-yards just before Getchell finished it with a 39-yard scoring strike to Jones.

Green was also a catalyst on the next one, sacking the CM quarterback and snatching the subsequent fumble at the Mascoutah 44. Then, Dylon Ross entered at quarterback and ultimately hooked up with Middleton on a 19-yard touchdown reception.

On the night, Getchell completed seven-of-10 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns; Ross completed three-of-six passes for 109 yards and three scores; Wills rushed 13 times for 133 yards.

“The last couple of games seem like they have been penalty ridden,” said Lee. “It has put us in some bad spots. The difference is, in this game, we were able to capitalize on some of those long-yardage situations. That made a huge difference for us.

“We know people’s attention is on Devin Wills. But we feel like our athletes on the edge (against man defense) can take advantage of those matchups. It worked out pretty well for us.”

The Indians absorbed two turnovers and a CM touchdown midway through the third period and then proceeded to rip off three-straight touchdown drives: Terrence Buckingham’s returned a punt 75-yards down the left sideline; Ross hooked up with Wills on a 73-yard pass play; Evan Fournie hauled in Ross’s 23-yard throw and ran it into the end zone.

Kicker Cole Junker went seven-for-seven on extra points.

All game long Green from his defensive end position wreaked havoc on the CM offense, getting two quarterback sacks and a fumble recovery.

“The things Malik Green has done on defense have been pretty impressive,” Lee said. “He is just a special player – no doubt about it. He can play with the ball in his hands.

“I tried to get to the outside and dart back inside if he (CM’s quarterback) did,” Green said. “I try to help our d-line. I think this is best that our d-line has played the entire season.”

Mascoutah’s defense held CM to only 47 rushing yards on 18 carries, though quarterback Noah Turbyfill completed 17-of-32 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

“Our whole defensive line works really well, together,” added Lee. “They take big-time pride in their job. We felt like last week Triad ran the ball on us. So we came out with an attitude that we weren’t going to let that happen.”

Other key stats: Running back Kourtney Jackson got some touches, gaining 37 yards on six carries; overall, the Indians carried the ball 30 times for 216 yards; Jones had three receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns; Caden Hughes snagged an interception; Isaac Beck added a quarterback sack; DeJahn Tyson and Christian Harms tallied seven tackles apiece.

Next Friday, October 12, the defense will have to be super strong, as the Indians travel to Highland to take on the 7-0 Bulldogs. Highland has outscored MVC foes, 45-10.

“Highland is a special team coached by a special coach. But we’re going to be as prepared as we can be, and we are going to show up and give it our best shot.