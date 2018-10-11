Mostoller Earns 3rd Place Medal at MVC Tennis Tournament

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Highland, Troy – Sophomore Ella Mostoller earned the MHS Girls’ Tennis team’s lone medal at the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament when she finished third at one singles, last Saturday.

Mostoller defeated Caitlyn Smith of Triad, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to nab the bronze, showing better consistency and power in the final set.

Seeded second at one singles, Mostoller opened up with tentative 6-2, 6-3 loss to third-ranked Hannah Hudson of Jerseyville. Hudson used her baseline consistency to get past Mostoller but fell, 6-0, 6-1 to Highlands’ sophomore Taylor Fleming in the finals.

Also in singles, MHS freshman Amelia Hardimon opened the three singles’ flight with a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory over Civic Memorial’s Daugherty, but Hardimon had to pull out of her semifinal match due to an injury.

Anna Marison took fifth place at two singles with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) victory over her CM foe.

Mostoller-Hardimon finished fourth at one doubles, clipping Robinson-Alexander of CM, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. In their semifinal match, they lost 6-2, 7-5 to top-seeded Fleming-Katie Feldman of Highland and then lost 5-7, 7-6, 6-0 to Triad’s Smith-Gillian Rockwell.

This Friday, October 12, the Lady Indians will battle eight other schools at the Centralia Sectional. The top four finishers in the singles’ and doubles’ competition will advance to the IHSA State Tournament in suburban Chicago.