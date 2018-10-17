Leave a Comment

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

The Mascoutah Police Department is looking for information regarding a male suspect involved in a recent armed robbery.

At 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 9, the Mascoutah Police Department responded to a robbery at the 1100 block of Hunters Trail in Mascoutah. The suspect was on foot and believed to have walked southbound on Hunters Trail to Mallard Drive. Then he continued eastbound out of sight on Mallard Drive.

The suspect was described as a:

Black male

Estimated 18-20 years of age

Approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall

Approximately 160 pounds

Wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants

Possibly armed.

“We do not think it was a random act, but a targeted robbery,” stated Police Chief Scott Waldrup during City Council on Monday. “We suspect it was drug related.”

The Mascoutah Police Department is requesting all residents in the area to check their video surveillance systems for the suspect, or any suspicious vehicles, seen between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mascoutah Police Detective Sergeant Jared Lambert at (618) 566-2976.