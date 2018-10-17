Highland Hammers Mascoutah Indians and Claims Another MVC Football Crown

Hard-working Indians’ defense went up against too much offense

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

HIGHLAND — The MHS Football team gave the supreme effort against reigning Mississippi Valley Conference champion, Highland, last Friday night, making a concerted effort to stop Bulldogs’ star receiver, Sam LaPorta.

The well-intentioned plan didn’t pan out..The potent Highland attack possessed too many additional weapons, and the Indians’ offense could not score against the stout Bulldogs’ defense until late in the game.

In fact, Highland reeled off 41-straight points before Mascoutah finally found the end zone with 6:51 left. The Bulldogs 41-7 victory at Highland improved their overall mark to 8-0, including a 5-0 finish in the MVC.

With the loss, the Indians fall to 5-3 and a 3-2, three-way tie for second in the MVC with Triad and Jerseyville.

But the great news: If the Indians defeat 1-7 Centralia, this Friday, October 19, at MHS, they make the IHSA playoffs with a 6-3 record.

Initially, Mascoutah’s plan seemed to be working, when it forced Highland to punt on its initial possession.

But after the Indians’ second-straight opening drive had stalled on a three-and-out, the Bulldogs marched 91 yards on 10 plays to tally their first touchdown: Running back Brady Feldman raced 18 yards at the 3:10 mark. Feldman ended up with 16 carries for 106 yards.

Highland would score two touchdowns in each of the final three quarters.

“Oh yeah, they have a lot of weapons; we just tried to take away their best guy — obviously one of the best receivers in the State of Illinois,” Mascoutah Coach Josh Lee said. “I think in the first half he had one catch. I thought we had a decent plan going in. We executed it pretty decently. They are a good football team.

“The defense was on the field too much. Part of that, we knew we had to get some first downs, offensively, and we weren’t able to do that. We had some calls not go our way took some wind out of our sails.”

Trailing 7-0, in the final three minutes of the first quarter, the Indians’ offense moved the ball effectively but Wills’ long run to the red zone was nullified by penalty. The drive stalled there.

Then, Highland quarterback Jack Etter proceeded to throw four touchdown passes over the next two quarters, including two to a double-teamed LaPorta early in the third period. Etter completed 15-of-26 attempts for 264 yards.

Late in the third quarter, down 35-0, the Indians’ offense moved the ball from its 38 yard line to inside the Highland 30 on nice runs by quarterback Dylon Ross and Wills. Then Wills scampered around the left end for a touchdown run that was called back via a holding penalty. The drive faltered four plays later on the Bulldogs’ 35.

“We had had a great week of practice; the players knew a lot was riding on the game,” said Lee. “I cannot be any more proud of the way they prepared. They took it as seriously as I have ever seen them. We were super, hyper-focused.

“I thought we came out and played that way until things kind of went south on us. We made some adjustments and had people flying around. We left ourselves a little short-handed in the box. I thought defensive linemen and linebackers did a decent job stopping the run.

“You’ve got to keep LaPorta doubled-up; you can see what he can do even when he is doubled. And it’s not just him. They are well-coached and deserved to win this game. All is not last. We have to get focused on Centralia, get prepared this week, and make sure we get that sixth win.”

On the night, Wills gained 52 yards on 12 carries, and Ross added 37 yards on 12 tries. Ross hooked up with Jamani Giles for a 16-yard touchdown reception midway through the fourth quarter. Ross ended up completing four-of-eight passes for 57 yards. Jeff Getchell completed four-of-13 for 46 yards.

Other stats: Christian Harms had an interception; Isaac Beck, Malik Green, and Andrew Schultz recorded a quarterback sack; Schultz led with 10 tackles, and Christian Trotter and Aiden Jones added eight apiece.

Last week, Centralia lost to Mt. Vernon, 30-14. And in week three, the Orphans had lost to Jerseyville, 21-14.