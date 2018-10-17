Mostoller Qualifies for State Tennis Tournament

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

CENTRALIA — Mascoutah High School sophomore tennis player, Ella Mostoller, qualified for the IHSA 1A State Tournament for the second-straight year, with a fourth-place finish in singles at the Centralia Sectional, Saturday, October 13 and Monday, October 15.

But it didn’t come easy, as she had to battle in all four matches.

Mostoller, seeded third, lost in the third-place match to Highland’s Kate Feldmann, 6-4, 7-5.

She opened with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Kersen Brach of Olney. In the quarterfinals, she barely beat Centralia’s Maddie Capps, 7-5, 6-4.

In the semifinals, sectional champ Taylor Fleming defeated Mostoller, 6-0, 6-1.

By Tuesday evening, October 16, Mostoller will find out who she plays at the 64-player State singles’ tournament — to be held in suburban Chicago, Thursday-Saturday, October 18-20.