New Baden Hires Consultants to Pursue Ambulance Grant

By Randy Pierce

ccn@heraldpubs.com

In order to procure grant funding that will be paying for a large share of a new ambulance and the equipment needed for it, members of the New Baden Village Board of Trustees voted to approve, at their meeting held on Monday evening, October 15, of this week, the hiring of a consultant group to prepare and submit the application.

Grant Writing Consultants, LLC of St. Charles, Missouri will be providing the services connected to the grant application and be paid by the village up front in an amount not to exceed $1500 for this work.

What makes this arrangement especially appealing for the village is that the consultants’ group is agreeing to return all of the money paid to it, if the grants are not approved, to New Baden with the exception of a minimal $100 retainer fee.

Bret Crawford of Grant Writing Consultants also said in a letter outlining the proposal to the village that if the grant is approved, the fees paid to his company will be written into the grant so that “the financial risk is minimized to your organization for the best possible outcome.”

Allen Gilbert, emergency medical services director for the village, who was complimented by Trustee Jordan Pettibone for his efforts in bringing this forward for consideration, put together estimates for the new ambulance purchase which consist of about $180,000 for the vehicle itself and another roughly $40,000 to equip it with the appropriate items for putting it in to service.

The money anticipated to be awarded will come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Fire Fighters Grant program for 2018.

These grants will require a matching share of the cost from the municipality of up to 15 per cent which is estimated to come to $27,000 for the vehicle and $6000 for the equipment. Hemmer noted that the village has already accumulated $23,000 from donations and other local sources to help cover this share of the expense while adding that revenues from the EMS have been steady and slightly ahead of budget so the remainder of the matching share should be easily secured.

Other included that the annual Clinton County Veteran’s Day parade will be held on Sunday, Nov. 11.

The Veteran’s Day parade will use the same route down Hanover Street to the village park as was used for the June Jamboree parade.

A comprehensive and detailed report from Public Works Commissioner Ron Renth presented to the board Monday evening included explanations concerning two matters related to water boil orders issued earlier this month.

The first of these occurred on October 2 when a faulty fire hydrant at the intersection of North Second and East Birch was removed so that a new one and main valve could be installed. The affected residents were notified to boil their water until the next day when samples tested showed there was no contamination.

Dirty water throughout the village was the result of the second incident summarized in Renth’s report which dealt with an early morning altitude valve malfunction at a meter station on Pierron Road on Wednesday, October 3.

This resulted in high water pressure entering the village system which in turn, Renth said, caused sediment in the water mains to be stirred up and clouding the water used by customers. During the next three days, fire hydrants were flushed to alleviate this condition while the malfunctioning valve was taken apart then new O-rings and solenoid were put in it to correct the problem.

Hemmer reported to the board Monday evening that there is a need to hire someone for a new part-time position for the village hall to work eight to 12 hours a week at a rate of roughly $10 to $12 per hour and that he would like to have a candidate to bring forward for consideration.

He additionally requested that the board’s finance committee, consisting of Chairman Bill Malina, Jerry Linthicum and Taylor Zurliene, hold a meeting soon to begin discussions concerning the tax levy and begin the budget process for the 2019-2020 fiscal year which starts on May 1, 2019.

The board also approved the hiring of D.E. Martin Roofing of Lebanon to replace the New Baden Library roof at a cost of $69,531.