Mascoutah Man Charged In Trenton Robbery

By Pamela Rensing

TRENTON – On Tuesday, Oct. 23, two suspects were charged with felonies stemming from a robbery in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store. Casey’s is located at 300 W. Broadway in Trenton.

The suspects were: Braden M. Lebert, 18, of Mascoutah, and Demonta V. Miller, 21, of East St. Louis. Each appeared in Clinton County Court on Tuesday and were charged with Aggravated Robbery with a Firearm, a Class 1 Felony. Bond was set at $35,000 each.

On Monday, Oct. 22, at 10:18 a.m., the Trenton Police Department responded to Casey’s regarding an armed robbery of an individual in the parking lot.

According to Trenton Police Chief Chris Joellenbeck, after gathering information on the vehicle and suspects’ descriptions, a broadcast was sent to area law enforcement using the Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network (ISPERN).

The suspects’ vehicle was located by the Mascoutah Police Department and was eventually stopped at Air Mobility Drive and US Route 50 by the Mascoutah, Lebanon, and Trenton Police Departments. Two male suspects were taken into custody by the Lebanon Police Department and brought to the Trenton Police Department for processing.

Joellenbeck also believes these suspects are connected to a burglary from a motor vehicle that occurred in Trenton last week, as well as similar crimes in the metro-east area.