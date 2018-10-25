Leave a Comment

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

According to the Mascoutah Police Department, charges will be pursued against a suspect allegedly involved in the October 9 armed robbery in Mascoutah.

At 10:30 p.m. on October 9, MPD responded to a robbery at the 1100 block of Hunters Trail in Mascoutah. The suspect was on foot and believed to have walked southbound on Hunters Trail to Mallard Drive. Then he continued eastbound out of sight on Mallard Drive, likely to an awaiting vehicle.

Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup said it was a targeted robbery.

While the Mascoutah investigation continued, the Trenton Police Department responded to Casey’s General Store in Trenton regarding an armed robbery of an individual in the parking lot on October 22.

According to Trenton Police Chief Chris Joellenbeck, after gathering information on the vehicle and suspects’ descriptions from security cameras at the location, a broadcast was sent to area law enforcement using the Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network (ISPERN).

The suspects’ vehicle was located by the Lebanon Police Department, and was eventually stopped at Air Mobility Drive and US Route 50. The Mascoutah and Trenton Police Departments arrived to assist. Two male suspects were taken into custody by the Lebanon Police Department and brought to the Trenton Police Department for processing.

The suspects were: Braden M. Lebert, 18, of Mascoutah, and Demonta V. Miller, 21, of East St. Louis. Each appeared in Clinton County Court on Tuesday, Oct. 23, and were charged with Aggravated Robbery, a Class 1 Felony. Bond was set at $35,000 each. At least one of the men is suspected to be connected to the Mascoutah robbery.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Mascoutah Police Detective Sergeant Jared Lambert at (618) 566-2976.