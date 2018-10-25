Cozzi, Busbea Lead Cross Country Teams at Triad Regional

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

TROY — MHS Cross Country runner Casmir Cozzi beat 75 runners to win the Triad Regionals, last Saturday, leading the Indians to a third-place team finish among the 10 competing for six sectional spots.

Naya Busbea finished ninth in the Girls’ race, as the Lady Indians came in fourth — also qualifying for sectionals.

Triad and Carbondale tallied 58 points apiece in the Boys’ race, but the Knights won the title, because their sixth runner finished ahead of Carbondale’s. Finishing third through sixth, Mascoutah defeated Marion, Waterloo, and Columbia, 73-104-141-158.

Waterloo won the Girls’ race ahead of Highland, Carbondale, Mascoutah, Mater Dei, and Triad, 50-60-82-95-97-123. Waterloo’s Jenna Schwartz topped the 70-girl field with a fast time of 18:12.3.

Cozzi started off in smooth second-place position, tucked right behind eventual third-place finisher Eli Ward. At the one-mile mark, Cozzi gradually pulled away from his competitors to post a 15:58 on the rugged, three-mile course.

He ended up beating second-place Ethan Cherry of Carbondale by more than 16.5 seconds, and Ward came in 14 seconds after that.

“It was a hard course – harder than any of the other courses we have run,” Cozzi said. “I knew that Eli Ward was coming for me, because I had beaten him at Conference. He stuck with me for the first two miles and then kind of fell off at the end.

“I think I ran pretty well. I can’t wait for sectionals to have someone to push me all the way through the race. I know my team. They want it, and if they come out at sectionals and run a good race, we can take it to State — that would be really exciting.”

As stated above, both Mascoutah squads have qualified for the Decatur MacArthur Sectional — to be held, Saturday, October 27, at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, Illinois, with the Girls’ race starting at 11:30 a.m.

With a half mile to go, Busbea was running in 12th place, but heading up the hill toward the track (about a half mile from the finish line), she surged past three runners, finishing in 20:32.

“I ran for the girls, today,” Busbea said. “I was trying to qualify. I think the whole time it was more mental, but I just kept telling myself to keep going. In practice we run 20 400s so this is nothing.

“The hills definitely hurt — especially in the woods with the roots. My goal was really not to trip today. The course was definitely mental for me with so many turns and the corn field was so quiet, because nobody was there. You hear the runners and their breathing.

“Coach told us when you take off you are not going to blow up, so the goal was to get with the runners and not behind them. My goal was to get out there and keep going the whole time — to keep with it.”

Finishing Behind Cozzi, Kristian Knecht came in 11th at 16:59.06; Alex Midkiff — 14th at 17: 08.56; Nathan Mostoller — 19th at 17:19.08; Sean Ede — 28th at 17:42.58; Jordan Eddy — 33rd at 17: 54.86; Avery Cozz- – 42nd at 18:11.92.

Elizabeth Byington finished second for Mascoutah with a 20th place, 21:07 effort; Bella Dixon — 22nd at 21:15.12; Arianna Climaco — 24th at 21:20.54; Madeline Zurbrugg — 25th at 21:21.23; Heavin Koerner – 31st at 21:52. 5; Natalie Hart — 46th at 23:06.9.

“The boys raced; I was pretty confident about them getting out,” Mascoutah Coach Darren Latham said. “The real race will be next weekend. To really get there, we will realistically have to beat the two teams that beat us today, but I know they are capable.

“The girls were all packed in together, and that is what got them going. Naya placed ninth, and then they were coming in in pairs after that. It worked very well.”

On cool thing happened after the Mascoutah runners finished the race: Starting with Cozzi, they remained at the finish line and greeted all the incoming runners in celebration of the camaraderie and hard work all give to the sport.

“It is something that I have been doing since I started running freshman year,” said Cozzi. “Just because in Cross Country everybody runs the same race. To see people come across the line and finish their race — knowing that everybody had to give it their all — it’s a great feeling.

“That’s the cross-country environment. Why I like the sport so much, because we are runners and have just run through ‘hell and back;’ it’s something we can all bond with.”