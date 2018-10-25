HC’s 8th Grade Girls Trounce Holy Trinity to Win Althoff Tournament

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

BELLEVILLE — Right from the get-go, the Holy Childhood 8th Grade Basketball team unleashed relentless defensive pressure and too much scoring for the Titans to handle in their championship tilt at the Althoff Tournament, last Sunday afternoon.

The Apaches went on the warpath with an 18-0 spurt in the first 8:19, as Sophia Loden led the opening barrage with six points, and Sarah Whittom and Bella Hart added five apiece. In the same span, HC’s oppressive defense forced 16 turnovers and 0-for-six shooting.

The onslaught continued throughout the Apaches’ 54-11 victory, allowing Coach Rich Thompson to substitute freely. And the subs offered the same intensity on both ends, showing HC’s superior depth and solid play throughout.

“We pride ourselves on good defense and a good press and we work hard on it,” Thompson said.”They are just a really fun group to coach.”

The Apaches showed right from the start a willingness to push the ball down the court and an ability to score in transition.

“That’s our game,” added Thompson. “We really try to do that. We’ve got some good outside shooters, though we didn’t shoot as well today as we normally do.

“Surprisingly, we got some great three-point shots from some unexpected sources. But they were having a lot of fun out there, today. I told them in the last three minutes that they could only take three-point shots.”

Overall, Loden and Katie Schneider registered 14 points apiece, and Hart chipped in nine. HC ended up making 22-of-61 shot attempts (36 percent) and forcing 34 turnovers. The Titans could only sink three-of-32 shots.

“They were ready to play and they love playing,” Thompson said. “They play well as a team and that’s what we really enjoy that they appreciate. They’ve worked hard on individual skills and it shows.

“We are very proud of what they have done in this tournament and it is just a stepping stone in where we hope to get by the end of the year.

In the final 5:18 of the second quarter — dominated by HC, 14-6 — Loden and Schneider scored in the paint; Hart made consecutive buckets; Jackie Amann jacked in a three-pointer with two seconds left.

Schneider led the Apaches’ 15-2, third-period rampage with three-straight scores. Then Loden made two more on the inside, and Amann and Jose Athy added late buckets.

Down the stretch, Izzy Hoerchler got fouled on a drive and made two free throws; Annie Beck powered in a shot on the inside; and with six seconds left, Emma Uptergrove fired in a jumper.

“Don’t get me wrong — we have a lot of things to work on: We need to work on passing and cutting our turnovers down. It was a good tournament. We enjoyed playing in it.”

This week, the 8th Grade plays at the SPPCS Tournament in Collinsville, October 25-27; TBA.