Mascoutah K-9 Program Receives $2,500 Donation

MASCOUTAH – The brother of St. Clair County Board member Kevin Dawson, Brian “Chili Dawg” Dawson passed away in September 2016. He was a supporter of many civic organizations, and the Dawson family wanted to do something to memorialize his life, as well as to benefit local causes.

To that end, Kevin Dawson, Wally Battas, and Josh Harris created the “Chili Dawg Dawson Memorial Fund,” an Illinois Not-for-Profit Corporation. “We host an annual golf tournament and this year, we were blessed to field 32 teams and nearly 70 hole sponsors,” Dawson said. “Thanks to the support of the golfers, the countless volunteers and the many generous donors, in two years, we have raised over $7,000 for local organizations.”

In 2017, over $3,000 was donated to the Mascoutah Police Benevolent Association. “This year, we raised $4,000 which will benefit the Mascoutah Police K-9 Fund and Mascoutah Boy Scout Troop 44,” he explained. “The Mascoutah K-9 program is a tremendous opportunity for the citizens of Mascoutah and we were ecstatic to be a part of the fundraising efforts.

“Boy Scout Troop 44 is in the midst of repairing and purchasing new camping equipment to help further educate the Scouts in safe and practical camping techniques.”

If anyone has any questions or would like further information on the annual Chili Dawg Memorial Golf Tournament, please contact Kevin Dawson at (618) 401-4924 or via email at kdawson@bgdattorneys.com.