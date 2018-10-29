Susan A. Bergheger, nee Surette, 72, of Mascoutah, IL, born Oct. 11, 1946 in St. Louis, MO died Oct. 26, 2018 at her home.

She retired after 35 years of service from the Illinois Department of Public Aid and Child Support. She was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah; Mascoutah Lioness Club where she was Lioness of the Year; and Mascoutah Women of the Moose Chapter 392.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend. During Susan’s courageous, two year battle with cancer she was an inspiration to many other cancer patients and gave them hope and inspired them to continue with their battle.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvain “Frenchie” and Doris, nee Skinner, Surette.

Surviving are her husband, Roger L. Bergheger whom she married in Trenton, IL on Oct. 1, 1977; her sons, Christopher (Melissa) Bergheger of O’Fallon, IL, David Surette of Texas; four grandchildren, Brenden, Blake, Gracie, Violet Bergheger; a brother, Roger (Iris) Surette of Corvallis, OR; a sister, Jan (Randy) Rock of Edwardsville, IL; brother-in-law, Bruce (Dee) Bergheger of Mascoutah, IL; sister-in-law, Judy Westbrook of Mascoutah, IL; also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces, and special friends.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund or Heartland Hospice or Siteman Cancer Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. There will be a prayer service at 3 p.m. and Women of the Moose Ritual at 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

FUNERAL: A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL at a later date.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, IL