Grant for Scheve Park Restrooms Approved by County

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

Over $900,000 in grants for park improvements at 21 locations were approved by the St. Clair County Board at its meeting held Monday evening, October 29.

Among the funding support being awarded is $48,000 going to the City of Mascoutah for restrooms at Scheve Park.

The parks grant commission voted at its October 17 meeting to recommend funding all of the 21 of the most recent applications for grants it had received before September 21 as part of this 25th cycle of support for local government entities in conjunction with the program which originated in 2002.

Since this funding process was initiated, according to information provided to St. Clair County Board member June Chartrand, who chairs the property and recreation committee, by Herb Simmons, chairman of the parks grant commission, 329 such applications have been approved in an amount totaling $9,142,150.69.

To be eligible for consideration, the grant applications had to meet at least one but preferably more of the criteria established for the program including increasing park safety, providing neighborhood and community trails and enhancing access to public areas for those with disabilities, making improvements, restoring or expanding local parks and filling a documented recreational need for a community and surrounding area. Awardees are also required to have any necessary matching funds available for their projects.

The maximum that can be received is $50,000.

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, who was present when the board’s property and recreation committee voted to approve the recommendation for the grant awards, said that the source of this funding is a fractional sales tax that was implemented in 2001 after being approved by voters in a referendum.