St Clair County First Responders Getting Break on Radio Costs

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

One of the most prudent and economical precepts of doing business involves buying in bulk quantities and realizing substantial savings when doing so. Such is the case for police, fire fighting and emergency medical services agencies in St. Clair County which will be benefitting from a reduction in the cost of new radios in an amount of about 55 per cent over the next year or so.

This negotiated savings in radio costs, for both vehicle-mounted and handheld or uniform-attached units, was made public at a meeting of the St. Clair County Board Emergency Readiness Committee held on Monday, October 22.

Herb Simmons, the mayor of East Carondelet who serves as director for the county’s emergency management agency, explained the scenario by noting that the Motorola radios used for communications among the local area groups are nearing the end of their life expectancy which is estimated at October of 2019.

In order to avoid the risk of the agencies’ experiencing problems or even losing the usage of these vital pieces of equipment as that time nears, Simmons said he had initiated discussions with Motorola about replacement units.

The pending deadline does not mean the radios will stop working but after October of next year, he explained, parts would not be available for the existing radios and any upgrades of the equipment would not be possible.

There have been 498 radios ordered for 32 different agencies in the county, Simmons said, at a grand total cost savings of $976,663 as a result of the bulk acquisition arrangement he orchestrated. Each local agency will bear the expense of its own radios but at the reduced price negotiated per this deal.

Simmons added that earlier in 2018, 750 fire fighter pagers were provided through a similar process so, as he told the county board committee, “the value of what we put out into the first responders’ hands is $2,307,955 which equals roughly $1,487,000 savings we’ve done throughout the county which I think is great.”

Some of the agencies have money in their budgets for the cost of the radios in the current fiscal year while others will be doing so during the next year, he continued.

Robert Allen Jr., county board member who is chairman of its emergency readiness committee, is also the fire chief in Fairmont City.

“I think that’s a fantastic job of negotiating by Herb,” Allen commented. “I know it for a fact. On behalf of Fairmont City, we are part of that purchase between both the police and fire departments.”

“To be able to save that kind of money, knowing that a year ago we were going to have to spend almost double what it’s costing right now, this was obviously well received. It’s an unbelievable amount of savings for all the different agencies.”

Simmons additionally shared a letter he had received from the City of O’Fallon requesting to be included in the purchasing of the radios and commending him for securing the pricing on those items.

“Communications continues to be and always has been the number one source of safety for first responders,” Allen said, “and these are the kind of deals we look for to remain safe.”