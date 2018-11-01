HC Girls’ Basketball Blows Out Competition at Collinsville

Apaches win second-straight tournament

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

COLLINSVILLE — The Holy Child 8th grade Girls’ Basketball team captured its second-straight tournament championship of 2018 when it smashed the Saint Peter and Paul Hornets, 46-15, to close out the SPPCS Fall Frenzy Basketball Tournament in Collinsville, last Saturday afternoon.

Interestingly, the Apaches had to beat the Hornets twice on Saturday due to the tournament’s double-elimination structure.

In that semifinal game a few hours earlier, HC employed early full-court defensive pressure (one of its trademark tactics thus far and in all four games at SPPC) to pull away to a 47-25 win.

The Apaches opened the competition, Thursday night, with a 42-5 victory over Holy Family of Granite City.

On Friday evening, they cruised to a 48-14 triumph over the St. John Newman Crusaders from Maryville.

“I was pleased with our overall effort; we came ready to play in each game and every girl on the team contributed,” Holy Childhood Coach Rich Thompson said. “We obviously have a number of things to work on, but we are making improvement in every game.

“I’m very proud to this team and the way they work together and encourage each other at practice as well as in the game.”

In the Championship game, the Apaches quickly seized a 16-5 first quarter lead and went into the locker room at halftime, up 25-13.

Sophia Loden scored a game-high 15 points, and Katie Schneider and Bella Hart added 12 and 11, respectively.

In the second half HC outscored the Hornets 22-2. Izzy Hoerchler, Sarah Whittom, and Jackie Amann added four, three, and two points to round out the Apaches’ scoring.

HC dominated the semifinal game against SPPCS from beginning to end, opening with a 19-2 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Schneider led with 13 points and Loden chipped in 11 points. Bella Hart, Annie Beck, and Sarah Whittom added 6 points apiece. Hoerchler and Josie Athy finalized the scoring with three and two points, respectively.

Amazingly, in the opening game against Holy Family, the Apaches’ relentless defensive pressure held the Hawks scoreless until the third period and allowed them just five points the entire way. HC forced 20 turnovers in the first half alone.

Schneider scored a game-high 14 points, and Loden and Hart added 12 and six, respectively. Hoerchler, Emma Uptergrove, Jackie Amann, Whittom, and Josie Athy tallied two points apiece.

In game two versus St. John Newman, Loden topped the team with 13 points with Schneider right behind at 12. Whittom, Hart, Hoerchler, Amann (who banged in a three-pointer), and Annie Beck added eight, six, four, three, and two points, respectively.

Now, HC has a week off to prepare for a home game against St. Libory, Monday, Nov. 5, and after that, comes the annual Holy Childhood Tournament, Nov. 7-10.

“Now we get a week off to practice,” said Thompson. “ We get the opportunity to work on and improve our fundamentals in all phases of the game.”