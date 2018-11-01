Lady Knights Overpower Murphysboro to Win Sectional Volleyball Semifinal

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

MASCOUTAH — The powerful Mater Dei Girls’ Volleyball team vanquished Murphysboro, 25-16, 25-14, to win the first semifinal game of the Mascoutah Sectional Tournament, Monday night, recording big, decisive runs in both sets.

“The girls have to come out and make those things happen and they did that tonight,” Mater Dei Coach Chad Rakers said. “We got to see what they look like, and we were prepared for where they would be coming from.”

Coach Rakers acknowledged that Carlee Wise really got things going for the Knights.

“She does such a great job in the front row with her block and in the back row with her serve.”

Up 4-3 in set one, Mater Dei dialed up a 9-0 spurt in which Wise cashed in with four excellent service winners, and Shannon Lampe added a kill.

Murphysboro managed to fight back and make it a 22-15 deficit with a 6-2 spree, but Mater Dei won three-of-the final four points to finish off the set. Wise blasted an ace as part of the Knights’ final flurry.

After early, back-and-forth action in set two, the Knights exploded from an 8-7 lead to grab a solid 13-8 advantage. In that stint, Tori Mohesky, Wise, and Jessie Timmermann registered kills.

Still up, 13-11, Mater Dei put it away with a massive 10-1 run. Mohesky, Lampe, Morgan Revermann, and Riley Kleber clobbered the Red Devils with definitive kills.

Final stats: Gabby Jamruk served 11 points, and Wise added 10 and four aces. Wise led with six kills, and Mohesky and Revermann had five and four, respectively. Wise blocked four shots, and Lampe, three, and Timmermann tallied 19 assists. The Knights improve to 25-12.

In the second semifinal matchup at Mascoutah High, Althoff clubbed Carbondale, 25-17, 25-17 to up its record to 34-4.

During the regular season, Mater Dei and Althoff split, thus the Mascoutah Sectional title match-up, 6 p.m., Wednesday, October 31, will break the tie and catapult the winner into the Civic Memorial Super-Sectional to be played, November 2, at CM High School in Bethalto.

“Maybe we are ready for Althoff; or maybe we are not,” added Rakers. “We have to have all our girls show up to play that night. If that happens, we are ready for Althoff.”