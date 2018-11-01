McKendree Students Perform “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” Nov. 9-11

LEBANON – A large ensemble cast and technical crew of McKendree University students are participating in the “Legally Blonde:The Musical,” a fun, upbeat story of self-discovery, Nov. 9-11 at McKendree University’s Hettenhausen Center for the Arts.

Makenna Kramer, of Mascoutah, plays the part of Chutney Wyndham.

Bri Caraker, of Damiansville, plays the part of a TV reporter.

Kelsey Genteman, of Highland, plays the part of Nikos Argitakos.

Virginia Parkinson, of Aviston, is the co-stage manager.

Kelly Damann, of Mascoutah, is a member of the band.

The show is based on the novel by Amanda Brown, the 2001 MGM motion picture starring Reese Witherspoon, and the 2007 Broadway production. Leading the McKendree production are Director Michelle Radke Magnussen, associate professor of theatre; and Dr. John McDonald, assistant professor of music education and Show Choir director.

“’Legally Blonde’ is about pursuing a dream. Elle Woods goes to Harvard to chase a guy, but finds out she can be more than she thought,” said the director. “I think one of the most enduring takeaways from this show is that life may not go as you plan, but if you keep your eyes and your heart open, what awaits you may just be better than what you thought you wanted.”

Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s matinee starts at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free but reservations are required. Call the box office between noon and 4 p.m. at 618-537-6863. The Hett opens for general admission seating 30 minutes early.