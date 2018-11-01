River Bridge Project Seen as Vital to Boosting Regional Economy

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

Viewed by St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern as a development with the potential to provide a great economic boost for this entire region, the construction of the $7 million River Bridge District project on the East St. Louis riverfront has been completed and is expected to have an impact on all of southwestern Illinois.

Beneficial primarily because it provides an easier, more convenient and efficient means of transporting grain to the pertinent businesses along the riverfront, along with the possible upgrading of those industries there that could lead to more jobs, plus opening up hundreds of acres of previously inaccessible ground for further development, the project’s total cost was actually over $1.5 million under preliminary budget estimates.

Referring to it as a “landmark project,” Kern commented, at the ribbon cutting marking its completion, that the River Bridge District could be considered a new “Gateway to the West” after undergoing a transformation that was several years in the making and now giving agricultural interests in this part of the state a better means of selling their product.

The project, which was initiated with design work that began in July of 2013, has such magnitude in terms of impact, Kern noted, that the entire Midwest now has improved access to many national and international grain markets which utilize barge traffic along the Mississippi River as a means of conveyance.

Due to the millions of dollars invested over the years in bettering the transportation infrastructure like this, that most recently consisted of a comprehensive overhaul of Front Street from Trendley Avenue in East St. Louis to where the road terminates in Fairmont City, Kern said, “this area’s strategic position as a central location for smooth and convenient transportation related to the agriculture industry will grow and we fully expect that this latest investment will be a catalyst for business expansion, enhanced economic health and local prosperity.”

The project specifically includes many components such as improvements to a mile-long stretch of Front Street that links the Cargill and Bunge-SCF agricultural facilities and makes them easier to get to along with the availability of the aforementioned available land that is anticipated to attract the attention of similar companies and distributors, not only increasing the assessed valuation of the unused property but also adding still more jobs for the region.

The River Bridge District project is also viewed as the final piece of substantial highway and infrastructure improvements in the immediate vicinity that has consisted of the relocation of Illinois Route 3 and the opening of the new Stan Musial Veterans Bridge.

Information generated by St. Clair County has even termed the area around the project as the “Ag Coast of America.”

An auxiliary benefit from the project work will improve access for patrons and employees to the Casino Queen, also located on the East St. Louis riverfront, by separating heavy commercial traffic, very often big trucks hauling grain, from the movement of smaller vehicles driven by people with that source of entertainment as their destination.

The Casino Queen-related improvements include a new roundabout near there and upgrades to both B Street and parts of River Park Drive.

Funding from a federal Economic Development Administration grant in the amount of $3.5 million, plus support from numerous other entities, including the St. Clair County Transit District, putting up $900,000, helped pay for this project.

The other public sector funding sources that were pledged include the Metro East Park and Recreation District with $500,000, the Southwestern Illinois Development Authority with $1.5 million and the Illinois Department of Transportation with $124,795.

Other participants in the public/private partnership that made this happen were the Casino Queen, Bunge – SCF Grain and Cargill, Inc. which each contributed $500,000.

United States Senator Dick Durbin, who grew up in East St. Louis, was one of those who spoke at the ribbon cutting marking the project’s completion, commenting that it is remarkable “for several reasons. First, everybody got together and agreed on something, that’s always worth a celebration.”

Durbin additionally remarked that he was impressed that the work came in well over $1 million under budget, chuckling, “I hope we can do more of that in Washington.”

He further stated that the work includes a new bicycle and pedestrian lane leading to Malcolm W. Martin Memorial Park which will provide added safety for those people utilizing either.

Durbin cited this project as one which exemplifies, “what we are going to do tomorrow, what we are going to do next week, next month and next year to turn this economy around and move it forward. I think there are opportunities out there.”

In concluding his comments at the ribbon cutting, held somewhat fittingly directly across from the Gateway Arch and for which St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grant Director Terry Beach served as master of ceremonies, Durbin said, “What an amazing opportunity it is to have so many interstate highways, so many Class One railroads, this magnificent river and two major airports right in the neighborhood. It has intermodal project written all over it.”