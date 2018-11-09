Cozzi Captures 6th Place, 15:02 Finish at State

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

PEORIA — After winning the Decatur Sectional on Saturday, October 27, with a solid time of 15:11, MHS Cross Country runner Casmir Cozzi understandably considered loftier goals than a top 25 finish at State.

Though, certainly, finishing in the top 25 would be a worthy endeavor and make him an All-state runner. After all, last year, he had come in 43rd.

No, Cozzi and MHS Head Coach Darren Latham were shooting for more: Possibly a top 10 finish; maybe top five; what the heck, if everything went right, he might just win the whole darn thing. Whatever the result would be, Cozzi would give it his best shot.

At the 2A State, held at Detweiler Park just north of Peoria, last Saturday, Cozzi crossed the finish life with nothing left in the tank, recording a sixth-place, 15:02 effort.

Mathias Powell of Mahomet-Seymour won the race in 14:31.77, followed by Nathan Schmitt of Lake Forest — 2nd at 14:47.96; Anthony Farmer of Burlington Central — 3rd at 14:53.35; Charlie Smith of Antioch — 4th at 14.54.52; Nick Doud of Bloomington — 5th at 14:59.30.

Cozzi edged out Dathan Maton of Chatham-Glenwood, who ended up 7th at 15:03.28.

Glenwood nipped Springfield and Bloomington, 153-161-167 to nab the team title.

“Cas improved so much from last season,” Latham said. “That is a just a huge jump. His work ethic since freshman season, putting in the base mileage, and the speed training in track — that put all the pieces together.

Mile Split (Illinois running news’ website) had called him the “dark horse” that could come out and surprise everybody.

“I felt great; I was really excited going into it,” Cas Cozzi said. “I knew I should do well. The conditions were great for a fast day, so I was looking forward to it.”

Cozzi envisioned getting a good start without mishap, identifying the real contenders, and then staying in contact with them, letting the other runners die in the fast pace.

“He got into the mix,” said Latham. “The guy who won it took off really early and broke away. I was expecting the pack to pull him in, but he stayed away from them. The second place runner put himself between the winner and the pack.

“Cas was mixing it up with the three-four-five-six boys. They were jockeying back and forth.In the last 300 he put everything into his race. He ran a smart race and had nothing left at the finish line. He did very well. A lot of people didn’t put him in the top ten, so he turned some heads.”

Cozzi ran his race. He ran with the Maton twins of Chatham for the first mile (They had finished 2-3 at Decatur) and then started moving forward after the mile-and-a-half mark.

“I surged with the Waterloo runner at about a mile-and-a half and counted that I was in about 10th place. After that, I knew that I was going to start moving up to get to that top five section.

“At around the two-mile mark, I caught up with that lead pack. And from there, it was going back-and-forth. At the two-and-a-half mile point, right before the hill, I was sitting third.

“What happened then; they were right behind me, and I was giving it my all, but they were able to catch me at the end. Once you hit that slope for the third time in the race, you definitely feel it in your legs. Going up it the last time, my legs turned into noodles.”

Cozzi had hoped to break 15 minutes in Peoria. As he neared the finish line, he saw the finish-line clock clicking past that mark. There was nothing he could do about it; he had used every last ounce of energy getting to the finish chute.

But knowing that he had given it his all, he’s proud of his effort. After all, even he didn’t predict this result heading into the season.

Now, he is considering running at Benedictine College in Kansas and studying mechanical engineering. This past weeked, his sister Melanie, a former MHS runner and current sophomore at Benedictine, won her conference cross country meet.

Coach Latham is only looking as far as the 2019 track season. He expects Cozzi to have a great senior campaign.

Final note: In the 2A Girls’ race, Waterloo’s Jenna Schwartz, last year’s state champion, finished fifth in 17:14.