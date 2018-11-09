Holy Childhood Girls’ Basketball Teams Shutdown St. Libory

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH — The Holy Childhood 6th and 8th Grade Girls’ Basketball teams employed solid defense and threw in some offensive spurts in smashing St. Libory on the home floor, Monday night.

The 8th Grade seized a 25-0 lead early in the second period and ultimately pummeled the Lady Saints, 56-13.

After a close, 8-6 first half, in which neither team could score efficiently, the 6th Grade Apaches exploded with three buckets in the first two minutes of the third quarter and then cruised to a 20-7 victory.

In their first-quarter blowout, Katie Schneider scored 10 points, and Sophia Loden added eight points, as the 8th Grade Apaches blanked the Lady Saints, forcing 11 turnovers and 13 missed shots. Loden recorded a game-high 21 points, and Schneider chipped in 16.

The pace slowed slightly in the second period, as the Apaches only outscored the Saints, 14-4. Loden and Izzy Hoerchler tallied four points apiece, and Jackie Amann added a bucket on the inside.

Loden scored five points, including a long three-pointer in HC’s 13-3, third-quarter run. Annie Beck, Sarah Whittom, Jackie Amann, and Schneider also recorded a basket in it.

Loden finished the game with two, fourth-quarter baskets in the paint, and Schneider stroked a jumper from the right wing.

The HC 6th graders started off hot, as Emma Fournie made two baskets and Violet Lowry added a third one in the first three minutes. After that the Apaches missed 10 straight shots (though they were good shots).

But in the same span they only allowed St. Libory one basket while forcing eight turnovers.

The Apaches were even colder in the second period. They opened with 10-straight misses until Fournie finally connected with 47 seconds remaining. Then, they finished the quarter with three missed shots.

St. Libory recorded two scores in the second quarter.

Fournie and Lowry tallied two buckets each in HC’s 8-1, third-quarter flurry. The Saints correspondingly missed eight shots and made six turnovers.

Lowry scored both of her team’s baskets in the fourth quarter.

Additional HC 6th graders: Angelina Boyer, Isabelle Uptergrove, Callie Kunz, Aggie Shininger, Lisa Klein, and Avery Beer.