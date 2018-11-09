O’Reilly Auto Parts Store on Mascoutah Agenda

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

The Mascoutah City Council approved a site plan and architectural review for an O’Reilly Auto Parts store during the regular City Council meeting held November 5.

O’Reilly Auto Parts, headquartered in Springfield, MO, is proposing to construct a 7626 square foot store on 1.5 acres between Rural Family Medicine and the Mascoutah Car Wash on Route 4. The building currently at 751 N. Jefferson will be demolished. The plan is to include one new building, two handicap parking spaces, and 36 standard parking spaces.

According to their website, O’Reilly has approximately 5,147 stores located in 47 states and employs approximately 79,000.

Despite a change to the exterior building materials to be used, the council agreed to the site plan and architectural review as approved by the planning commission.

This new business comes on the heels of Speedway backing out of their proposed convenience store to be located next to Huddle House.

Speedway was planning on spending $9.3M on a new convenience store and fueling station which would create 15-20 new full-time and part-time jobs.

In an email from Assistant City Manager Mike Bolt, he stated that Speedway typically builds new locations for $5M to $6M. This project was hovering around $9M, and they were asking for $1.3M in TIF monies. The City agreed to $975,000. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) was requiring about $500k in road improvements and a stoplight from Speedway.

In late September, the Real Estate Director was informed by Speedway’s Executive Management to not purchase the property from the Land Owner, and terminated the pending sales contract.

However, Bolt did some research and discovered that a $23B merger with Speedway’s parent company, Marathon Petroleum, with Andeavor, a rival refining firm. That was being finalized simultaneously when the City received the cancellation message from the Real Estate Director. Bolt said that, most likely, all new projects were cancelled or put on hold until after the merger.

Speedway LLC operates 2,740 stores in 22 states, and is reported as being the nation’s second largest convenience store chain.

Other items on the agenda included:

• Councilmen discussed a first reading for an application to vacate the alley located at 47 W. Poplar in Mascoutah. According to Assistant City Manager Bolt, there is currently no vehicular traffic thru this alley.

The request was made by the owner, Craig Klingelhoefer, who would like to combine his four lots into one.

According to Bolt, “this grassy alley is no longer used for vehicular traffic, and there are garages, fences, trees, and other buildings that have been built on this alley the last several decades.”

If the alley is vacated, and the parcels are combined into one, Klingelhoefer could potentially be able to build a fence and/or garage.

The Mascoutah Planning Commission recommended to deny the request at their October 17 meeting.

“We normally don’t close an alley,” stated Councilman Paul Schorr. “We did it twice but there were no objections. In this case, there are.”

“If the recommendation came from the planning commission to deny this request, why do we need to go forth with this?” asked Councilman Jack Weyant. “The police are there every week giving citations and scheduling court dates. I don’t have a problem vacating the alley, but what is going to happen to the fine and court dates?”

Weyant’s reference was to a shed that was illegally placed on the property, and has not been removed.

City Attorney Al Paulson said the two issues are not related. “One does not affect the other. It was an ordinance violation at the time they put the structure there. That stands.”

Bolt explained that once the application was presented and the fee paid, it was his job to present it to the planning commission. “However, Chief Waldrup and I are definitely recommending full enforcement in court regarding the ordinance violations.”

Mayor Jerry Daugherty stated that vacating an alley was never standard practice. “I’m not for vacating a part of an alley.”

During public comments, two citizens told the council they were against the request.

“There are 11 properties that touch the alley easement,” said resident Mike Maue. “Most of them said to leave it as it is. To vacate this alley for one property when 11 others touch the alley is wrong.”

The second resident to speak before the Council was Suzanne Person. “Our property is at the side of Poplar. We’ve lived here for 21 years and have always went through the proper channels (regarding property). The owner is asking the alley to be closed just so they can get a retroactive building permit. That’s not fair to all the other residents.”

Owner Craig Klingelhoefer told councilmen that it “has nothing to do what is on the property now. The renters made a mistake; they did not know the rules. I just want my properties combined together, and then deal with the other issues after that. I don’t want to get into the shed thing tonight because I have a million things to say about that.”

This was a first reading with a final vote to be held at the next City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 19.

• Councilmen approved the employment agreement for Sgt. Matt Steinkamp who was sworn-in that evening to the position of lieutenant. The agreement is in effect until April 30, 2021 when it will be reviewed by the city manager.

A swearing in ceremony was also held for Officer Kyle Donovan and new Mascoutah Police Officer Tony Bumpers.

Donovan worked at the Lebanon Police Department for over three years, and has been part of the Mascoutah Police Department for four years.

Officer Tony Bumper is a 10 year veteran of the United States Army, and a 20 year member of the Alton Police Department.

“He is an excellent officer and a great family man,” stated Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup. “We are fortunate to have his experience.”

Waldrup thanked all three officers and thanked them for their dedication to Mascoutah.

• The council approved the purchase of a tractor with 24 foot boom mower for the Street Department. The tractor is from Mascoutah Equipment Company and is a 2019 CaseIH MAXXUM 125 with Tiger-Bengal Mid mount 24 foot Boom Mower. The cost is $120,515.78 and will be paid for with funds in the Street Department budget.

The purchase of a tractor is needed for mowing and maintaining ditches and retention basins within the city. The existing tractor will be kept by the Street Department and used for basic flat surface mowing.

• Councilmen approved a resolution authorizing the sale of surplus equipment. The two items are: 1997 Chevy GMT-400 and a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria.

• The Council approved a resolution in support of the Illinois Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program for the construction of a new sidewalk along Route 4 (N. Jefferson St), authorization to apply for a SRTS grant, and to enter into an agreement with the State of Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

The project will consist of the construction of a new sidewalk along Route 4 (N. Jefferson St.) and a new pedestrian bridge across the Mascoutah Diversional Channel (Big Ditch). The new sidewalk would connect the Prairie View Subdivision to the Multi-Purpose Berm Trail currently under construction. This project would provide a safe pedestrian route from Prairie View subdivision to the middle school and elementary school.

The City would be required to pay for the construction and construction inspection costs not to exceed $200,000 which would be reimbursed by IDOT. The City would also be required to fund a preliminary engineering study that would not reimbursed by IDOT. The estimated cost for the study is $35,000 and begin in Spring 2019. Construction would start after September 2020 and be completed no later than March 2022.

• The Mascoutah Museum is asking the City for permission to building an addition to their building. The museum would fund the project. Mayor Daugherty stated that a contract would be written for the agreement.

• Bolt reminded councilmen that the Annual Mascoutah Lighted Christmas Parade will be held Friday, Nov. 30. The line-up is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. the parade beginning at 6:30 p.m.