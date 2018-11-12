Clyde E. Beimfohr, 90, of Mascoutah, IL, born Sept. 1, 1928 in Mascoutah, IL died Saturday Nov. 10, 2018 at Dammert Geriatric Center, Belleville, IL.

He was a retired owner and operator of Rite Electric Company, a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, American Legion Post 292, V.F.W. Post 7682, Mascoutah Moose Lodge, Douglas Lodge 361, A.F. & A.M., the Ainad Temple and a U.S. Army Korean War veteran.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lena, nee Kinzel, Beimfohr, his wife, Eileen Mae, nee Snyder, Beimfohr whom he married in Mascoutah, IL on Feb. 20, 1954 and who died Oct. 7, 2016, a son, Clyde E. Beimfohr, Jr., two brothers, Wayne and Albert “Freddie” Beimfohr and a sister, Hazel Meyer.

Surviving are his daughters, Pamela (Kevin) Johnson of Lebanon, IL, Susan (Jeffrey) Kilian of Belleville, IL, Denise (Barry) Wood of San Antonio, TX; his grandchildren, Nicholas Johnson, Lauren (Steve) Braun, Scott Kilian (Jessica Riess), Jackie Kilian, Tarah Wood, Zachary Wood (fiancé Annie Armes); a great granddaughter, Savannah Braun; a sister, Darlene (Calvin) Kiefer of St. Louis, MO; and nieces, nephews and friends. Clyde’s family would like to thank the staff at St. Francis and Dammert Geriatric Center for their care and support.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: visitation will be from 9 to 11 AM Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 at St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: funeral services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 at St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah with the Pastor Hugh Fitz officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, IL