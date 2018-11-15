Leave a Comment

NEW BADEN – Start your holiday season off with a walk through The New Baden Festival of Trees forest! The Festival of Trees is a fun-filled event, great for kids and adults alike. The forest can help put the spirit of Christmas into everyone’s hearts. Walk through our forest filled with dozens of uniquely decorated Christmas trees and wreaths displayed by local families, businesses, and organizations in the area. The New Baden Post Office will also provide a mailbox station offering speedy delivery on letters to Santa.

Glitz and Glam by Grimm and Gorly

The Festival of Trees is hosted by Zion United Church of Christ in New Baden and held at the Community Life Center, formerly Hodapp Hall, at 317 E. Maple Street in New Baden. The festival kicks off on Thursday, November 15 at 7 p.m. with Glitz and Glam by Grimm and Gorly. The design team of Grimm and Gorly Florist and Gifts will demonstrate holiday decorating for your home accompanied by holiday treats and beverages. Admission is $10, which includes the decorating demonstration, entrance to the forest, and 1 raffle ticket to take a chance to win the piece created by Grimm and Gorly or any of the raffle trees and wreaths on display. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling Leanne at 224-7825 or sending an email, including name and number of seats, to nbfestivaloftrees@gmail.com.

The Forest

The forest opens on Friday, November 16, at 3 p.m. Hours are November 16th: 3 to 9 p.m.; November 17th: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and November 18th: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids aged 3-12. Seniors will be able to attend for $4 on Friday. One dollar will be taken off each admission price with a donation of a nonperishable food item or toy for the New Baden Food Pantry.

Santa’s Pajama and Movie Party

On Friday, November 16th, kids can have a ton of fun at the Pajama and Movie Party! Santa arrives at 6:00 p.m. and a holiday movie will be shown from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Kids can come in their pajamas, watch a Christmas movie, and participate in activities and snacks. Admission is $8 per child.

Swirl and Sip Wine Tasting

Christmas Swirl and Sip Wine Tasting takes place on Friday, Nov. 16, from 7-9 p.m. Enjoy sampling different wines and hor d’oeuvres while viewing the trees and wreaths. Find a new favorite wine, place an order, and pick it up at New Baden Market Center in time for the holidays. A $20 admission includes a souvenir glass, wine samples, hor d’oeuvres, and entrance to the forest. Donnewald Distributing and New Baden Market Center are sponsors for this event.

Breakfast with Santa

On Saturday, Nov. 17, families can enjoy a breakfast with Santa from 9-11 a.m. with an $8 admission ticket per person. After a breakfast of pancakes and sausage, Santa will be present for photos, and kids will have the opportunity to participate in activities and games.

Vendor and Craft Fair

The North Pole Shoppes Vendor and Craft Fair will also be on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With your paid admission, you will be able to start your holiday shopping with endless gift ideas from numerous vendors and crafters.

Make & Take Gingerbread Bakery

Berkemann’s Baker’s Dozen is sponsoring Make & Take Bakery, an event for gingerbread cookie decorating on Sunday, Nov.18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can decorate your own gingerbread cookies, supplied by Berkemann’s Bakery, and enjoy them while catching one last glimpse of our forest or enjoy them at home. Admission is $5 to the forest plus $3 to decorate a gingerbread cookie.

Multi-event passes are available, with savings of $2 off each additional event when purchased together. Reservations are recommended for the Pajama Party and Breakfast with Santa by contacting Zion Church office at 588-4135 or returning a reservation form to the church. Forms can be found at zionuccnb.net. Space is limited.