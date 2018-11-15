Apaches Explode In 3rd Quarter To Nab HC Tournament Title



Score on seven-straight possessions to bury St. Clair

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH — The Holy Childhood 8th Grade Girls’ Basketball team won its third-straight tournament, last weekend, continuing to blast opponents with oppressive defensive pressure and scores in transition.

But in the championship game of the 36th Annual Holy Childhood classic, the Apaches also showed some decent half-court offense in the decisive third period.

They exploded from a 19-9, halftime lead to crush the St. Clair Knights, 46-13, Saturday afternoon.

HC, seeded one in the seven-team tournament, with a bye in the quarterfinal round, vanquished the Blessed Sacrament Vikings, 63-9, in the semifinals.

Leading St. Clair, 23-9, with four minutes left in the third quarter, the Apaches scored on seven-straight possessions to blow it wide open and nab a 40-11 advantage .

In the flurry, Jackie Amann fired in consecutive three-pointers; Bella Hart had three-straight baskets, including a three-pointer; Izzy Hoerchler finished it off with a bucket with 46.9 seconds to go.

Also in the third quarter, HC’s stifling defense held the Knights to one basket in 12 shot attempts, and it forced six turnovers.

Overall, Hart led all scorers with 12 points, and Sarah Whittom and Sophia Loden added nine and eight, respectively.

“It was probably the slowest start (10-4 in the first five minutes) we have had all season,” HC Coach Rich Thompson said. “I’ll credit St. Clair. They played really good defense in terms of getting back. We didn’t have many fastbreak opportunities, today, or as many steals. They really prepared well for us.

“And we could not get shots to fall until about the third quarter. I credit Jackie coming in and drilling a couple to get us going. It was a struggle for us, offensively. This has given us a lot of things to work on, next week.

“This is the first time we have won this tournament since 1995, so it was a big deal for our girls. And they have been playing well and deserved to win it. I am proud of them. They are a tremendous group to work with.”

HC jumped out, 8-2, on four points by Loden, a free throw from Annie Beck, and a deep, three-pointer by Hart.

In the final 5:26 of the first period, the Apaches made just three-of-15 shots — all three in the final 2:20, when Loden scored on a drive, and Whittom converted two baskets on the inside. HC also made seven turnovers in the stint.

They went completely cold in the second quarter, sinking just two-of-22 shot attempts. Loden and Whittom had the lone scores.

Beck and Hart made the only two baskets in HC’s first 10 attempts of the third quarter. Then, the aforementioned barrage started with 3:48 remaining.

In the fourth quarter, Katie Schneider scored four-straight points, and Whittom added the team’s final basket.

Schneider went wild early in HC’s 54-point, semifinal win over Blessed Sacrament. Schneider scored 12 points of a game-high 19 in the Apaches’ 24-1 start, and Whittom chipped in three baskets in the paint.

HC continued to pour it on with a 15-4, second-quarter barrage, as Loden scored seven points and Emma Uptergrove fired in four more. Loden ended the game with 17 points.

Schneider came out in the third period and produced three baskets and a free throw. In addition to Loden’s five points, Whittom and Josie Athy also made a basket.

Schneider led the undefeated Apaches with four points in the fourth quarter.

“I credit the fact that the girls came in more ready to play, this season. A lot of them participated in the Evolution training (combined MMS-HC summer program run by the high-school coaches, Robert Seaberry and Brian Heriford) that was offered in the summer.

“You’ve got to work off-season to play well. You just can’t come in without having touched a basketball for six to nine months, and that program allows us to get our hands on the ball and to work on individual skills.

“I really appreciate what Coach Heriford and Coach Seaberry have done, allowing our girls to participate in it. I really hope these girls stay with it and play all four years at Mascoutah High School.”