Leave a Comment

Mascoutah Hires New City Manager

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpub.com

“After an extensive and exhaustive search, the City of Mascoutah is pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Bradley E. Myers to serve as our new City Manager,” Mayor Jerry Daugherty announced.

Myers’ contract was approved during the regular City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 19.

Myers will fill the position left by former City Manager Cody Hawkins who resigned unexpectedly on August 6. A citizens’ search committee was formed soon afterwards.

“Brad has a diverse background, having spent a career in the United States Air Force, as well as having worked as a Manager encompassing the technical, contractual, human resources, administrative, financial, planning, marketing, and business fields.

“His experiences abound with leadership and management skills. He will begin work in his new position on December 3,” Daugherty said.

Myers’ education includes a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Management/Computer Information Systems and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA). He was the City Administrator for DuQuoin for nearly three years.

As per his contract with the City, Myers will earn an annual salary of $92,000. His contract includes 15 vacation days, monthly vehicle allowance of $350, along with health/life insurance, holidays and sick leave awarded to non-union City employees.

He and his family currently reside in DuQuoin, IL. He will be required to move to Mascoutah within one year per City Code. His roots are in Lebanon, so he is familiar with the local area, stated Daugherty.

“We encourage the citizens of Mascoutah to extend a warm welcome to Brad as our next City Manager.”