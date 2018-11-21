Mascoutah Attorney Announces Retirement But The Legacy Continues

By Pamela Rensing

Herald Publications

MASCOUTAH – Attorney Nancy Larson has announced her retirement effective the end of the year. It is the first time in 125 years a family member will not be practicing law in the City of Mascoutah, but attorney Heidi Dodd continues the legacy.

“My mission has always been to inspire, educate, and motivate my clients to control their future and Heidi shares this commitment,” stated Larson.

Larson’s practice concentrated in the areas of estate planning, elder law, special needs planning, probate and trust administration, guardianships, prenuptial agreements, business formation, and real estate matters.

She is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Academy of Special Needs Planners, Illinois State Bar Association, and Missouri State Bar Association. Larson is a frequent speaker on a variety of elder law, disability, and estate planning topics.

Larson believes in community and volunteerism. She has offered time to serve on behalf of the boards for numerous civic and charitable organizations, including the Mascoutah Public Library, Heartlands Conservancy, Alzheimer’s Association, the retirement community at the Shrine, Area Agency on Aging in Southwestern Illinois, and Habitat for Humanity.

In 2006, she was named “Person of the Year” by the Alzheimer’s Association, and is also a recipient of the Southwestern Illinois College Generations of Success Award

In September 2018, the AgeSmart Legacy Award was presented to the Harter, Larson, & Dodd law firm. The award is from AgeSmart Community Resources for outstanding service to seniors and the community. The honor was presented to Nancy and to Heidi, the managing partner, who will continue the law firm’s operation.

“I think in terms of continuing our legacy at Harter, Larson, and Dodd, we’ve been working on this for quite a few years,” explained Larson. “This will be a seamless transition. I have so much confidence in Heidi. She understands the needs of our clients, and will continue to help them put order in their lives.”

Larson said that what sets Harter, Larson, & Dodd apart from others is their experience in the areas of “elder law and special needs which has been a focus of the firm for many years and will continue to be with Heidi.

Dodd, who joined the firm in 2008, will continue to serve clients for the Harter, Larson & Dodd both in the Mascoutah and Belleville offices. The Mascoutah office is open by appointment only.

Dodd practices law in the areas of estate planning, probate, guardianships, trust administration, elder law, Medicaid planning, asset preservation, Veteran’s benefits, and real estate. She is also an accredited attorney with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Prior to entering into private practice, Dodd served as Assistant General Counsel for the Illinois Department of Aging.

Dodd currently serves on the boards for the Mascoutah Senior Center, the Illinois Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the Southwestern Illinois Visiting Nurses Association, the Esquiline: A life plan community at the Shrine. She serves as an invited keynote speaker for many local organizations and groups interested in the benefits of estate planning and special needs planning. She shares information through presentations at area churches, caregiver workshops, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and retirement communities.

In 2014, Dodd received the “Member of the Year Award” from the Illinois National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.

“We pride ourselves on consulting with our clients to assist with their legal questions, including discussions about long term care needs, multiple generational planning and the costs of aging,” stated Dodd. “It is a huge compliment when our peers in the legal community turn to us with their elder law questions.”

“In the spirit of continuity and servicing existing and new clients, the law firm will continue the name and legacy of Harter, Larson & Dodd,” stated Larson.

Larson’s retirement plans include spending more time with her family. She may do some pro bono work for the Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, as well as, remain as president of the Mascoutah library board.” Harter, Larson & Dodd will be hosting an open house on December 4, 2018 from 4-6 p.m. at 219 East Main Street, Mascoutah to wish Nancy well on her retirement and to meet Heidi.