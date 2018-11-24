Open House at Airport Rescheduled to November 29

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

Heavy snow last Thursday, November 15, caused the postponement of an open house at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport which has been rescheduled until next Thursday, November 29, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Airport officials are inviting the public to learn more about proposed improvements to the passenger terminal building located at 9656 Air Terminal Drive, Mascoutah, and other airport facilities. The improvements are being considered as part of the process to update the existing airport master plan and in the wake of significant growth in passenger traffic at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.

Representatives of the airport will be available in the passenger terminal building’s baggage claim area to provide details on plans for future improvements to the passenger terminal and other airport facilities. There will be no formal presentation, so people can stop by at any time during the open house hours.

Exhibit boards and handouts will be available at the event for all to review. Copies of all materials are also available for review on the airport master plan website, https://www.blvmasterplan.com/participate/public-meetings.

Participants in the open house can provide comments in writing at the event and/or through the aforementioned airport master plan website. Free one-hour parking is available for those who wish to attend the open house and the terminal building is accessible for persons with disabilities.

“This is an exciting time for MidAmerica St. Louis Airport,” said St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern. “In the past three years alone, total annual air passengers at MidAmericaBLV have increased from 65,000 in 2015 to over 244,000 in 2017, making BLV one of the fastest growing passenger airports in the United States.”

“As we look to the future, we need to make sure our facilities can handle the continued growth and explore options to provide additional passenger amenities and create new revenue opportunities.”

“Our growth is continuing, and we welcome the public’s input on our proposed enhancements to accommodate that growth,” said Tim Cantwell, director of MidAmerica Airport.

Increased passenger usage of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in St. Clair County, Illinois has resulted in its continued climb on state and federal lists of similar facilities in terms of such activity, according to recent reports as the busier warm weather travel season approaches.

MidAmerica closed 2017 as the sixth busiest airport in all of Illinois with a 56 per cent increase from 158,000 passengers arriving and leaving in 2016 to 245,000 in the most recent complete calendar year.

With the boom in travelers using the facility causing the need to increase the size of the parking lot and establishment of a nominal fee for its usage being implemented earlier this year, MidAmerica also rose on the federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics activity list from a nationwide ranking of 241, based on the number of departing flights, in 2016 to number 207 in the entire United States in 2017.

Kern cited the advantages to using MidAmerica as being parking closer to the terminal, short lines for check-in and security and easy access to the departure gates.

PBC member James Nations, who served as an alderman in Fairview Heights in the 1970s, pointed out he was impressed with the information that has been generated which underscores that MidAmerica, in 2016, “was the second fastest growing passenger airport in the United States” behind only one in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

That information was included in a previous master plan update for MidAmerica which, like the next one for which comments received in conjunction with next week’s open house are to be taken into consideration, “define modern design efficiencies to reduce normal day-to-day costs for the airport. The update will also consider additional options to provide passenger amenities and help create new revenue possibilities for the county.”

The master plan additionally focuses upon needs concerning the air passenger terminal’s capacity and public access roadways. Further information about it is available at https://blvmasterplan.com.

“It’s an exciting time here at the airport as we continue to grow and welcome more passengers,” Cantwell enthused, “who are choosing to fly from this great location to some of the most popular destinations in the country.”

“The full parking lots, busy terminal and planes filled with happy passengers are all evidence that things are taking off here at MidAmerica and we fully expect the growth trend to continue.”

In addition to Destin/Fort Walton Beach, which was subject to increased frequency in flights this past summer, destinations using Allegiant from MidAmerica also include Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers/Punta Gorda, Jacksonville, Orlando/Sanford and Tampa/St. Petersburg, all in Florida, plus Las Vegas, Nevada, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Phoenix/Mesa, Arizona.