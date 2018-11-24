Well-Rounded Indians’ Basketball Team Will Battle In The MVC

Coach Love also likes his senior leadership

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH — Mascoutah High School Boys’ Basketball Coach Justin Love “likes” his 2018-19 team despite losing key players, Blake Weiss and Jaydon Stewart, to graduation.

The reason: Love returns a whole slew of experienced seniors in Malik Green, Jarrod Johnson, Sean Wienstroer, Tyler Jowett, Aly Keys, Logan Moll, Isaac Beck, and Jakob Rhoderick.

“It is a whole new team with a lot of seniors who have a lot of experience, so we are not starting over.

“All of them are vocal and have that ‘hating to lose mentality.’ We want to see guys compete, because that’s how you carry it down to the next level for the next guys that are coming up.”

So far in practice, several have shown solid leadership skills.

“Sean Wienstroer, Jarrod Johnson, and Isaac Beck have been great irrespective of their position on the team. Everybody has their role.”

Last year, much of what the Indians’ did on the court ran through Weiss and Stewart.

“I think we have a more well-rounded team than we did, last year.

“We just want to play hard, and when you play hard, good things happen. Things aren’t always going to go our way. Early on there will be lots of turnovers and missed assignments. But those will get cleaned up.

“The guys we have love basketball. They love to be in the gym (not just to pass the time or to get ready for another sport). It’s not, we have to practice; it’s, I can’t wait until practice. There is just a different kind of feeling.”

As of Friday, November 16, Love says that Green, Jowett, Johnson, Wienstroer, and Keys will start.

First off, Green has come into 2018 with a great attitude and the credentials to lead the Indians to a solid season. He has demonstrated ample ability in taking the ball to the basket and getting to the free-throw line.

“Green was second-team, All-Conference, last year. Going into this year, maybe he is in the conversation for Player of the Year. I think he sees it; what we can possibly be.

“He knows the guys around him can play. I want him to say that this is my team. So far he is “unguardable.” We saw how Holmes (from Columbia) controlled the game. We hope Malik provides the same thing.

“So far, this year, he has shown great effort in practice, going hard after rebounds. He is excited about this season.”

Jowett, six-five, brings his lunch pail to work, everyday, but he has also shown more versatility than just being an inside banger.

“Jowett surprised a lot of people, last year. He just grew unbelievably as a player. He didn’t play much as a sophomore, so last year was basically his first varsity season. He plays physically; does a lot of the dirty work.”

“He plays so hard, everybody else feeds off of that. We want to give it to him on the low block. But he can also shoot the outside shot and make free throws. He is an inside-outside guy who has come a long way.”

Johnson will handle the point and run the show. But he possesses the ability to shoot, drive, and dish. He also plays hard-nosed defense.

“The ball is going to be in his hands a ton. You hope he makes good decisions. He is a well-rounded player.

“I love his defensive effort; he sets the tone for us with his aggression. He really understands the system in this being his second year.”

Wienstroer has evolved from spot shooter to a fearless, all-around force.

“Sean has surprised me more than anybody this year. He was our leader this summer. Going against Chicago Bogan — rated the top team in the 3A State — just didn’t care who he was going up against and played as hard as possible.

“From the end of last year to now, Sean has really stepped it up more than anybody else. He is our outside shooting threat.”

Six-seven Keys, a transfer from Georgia, is an unknown quantity who has become more acclimated to the system. Seeing him for the first time, last summer, Love described him as a little “out of control.” It’s been getting better of late.

“He is really athletic. When you transfer in, you have to learn a different system It is kind of a learning curve with him. But I like where he is at, now. Lately, he has been playing really well.”

Love can count on decent material coming off the bench. Sophomore Cedric Rhodes possesses the athletic skill to help jumpstart the offense. Junior Ryan LaJoye, senior Logan Moll, and others who prove themselves will provide solid minutes.

Mississippi Valley Conference action should be competitive, this season, and the Indians control their destiny. Love sees Highland (with everybody back) as the odds-on favorite. But Triad and Jerseyville will also be tough to defeat.

“I think it is up to us. If we come out and play like we are capable, I think we will be ok. That’s why I say experience is so big.Last year, we didn’t quite know what to do.

“Highland has been in those situations and that’s experience. Since those kids were sophomores, they were playing varsity, together. So they have chemistry. For us, you hope it is our year for that. You hope that when times are tough, our kids will respond.”

Once again, Cody Reynolds (JV Coach), Brian Rudolphi (Sophomore Coach), and Cole Schomaker (Freshman) will ably assist Love along with Jason Schneider and L.P. Wills as volunteer coaches.

The Indians open up at the Wesclin Tournament,Tuesday, November 20, taking on the host Warriors at 7:30 p.m. On Wednesday, November 21, they battle Columbia at 6 p.m.