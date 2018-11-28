Mascoutah Man Charged With Child Pornography & Interstate Extortion

By Pamela Rensing

Mascoutah Herald

A Mascoutah man was charged with allegedly coercing a 15-year-old New Jersey girl to send him nude photos in exchange for money. Authorities also stated that he had nude pictures of roughly 100 women and girls that he obtained via blackmail, payments or trade obtained through social media.

Joshua P. Breckel, 21, of Mascoutah was charged on July 6 and indicted on a charge of receiving child pornography and interstate transmission of a threat with the intent to extort. Breckel is currently under federal custody and is scheduled to stand trial in federal court in January 2019.

Police said that Breckel allegedly promised the New Jersey teen $2,500 for nude photos. When she sent a topless photo, he offered $5,000 if she recruited friends for additional photos or videos. She refused. Breckel then threatened her by saying he would share the topless photo with her friends on Facebook and elsewhere online. The girl told her family, and they contacted the Middlesex, New Jersey Police Department.

“When the Middlesex New Jersey Police Department identified the suspect as a Mascoutah resident, they contacted me and asked for assistance with the investigation, “ Mascoutah Police Detective Sgt. Jared Lambert stated. “I was able to locate Breckel, conduct a statement, and obtain several items of evidentiary value”

Breckel told Lambert that the photos of minors on his cellphone ranged in age from 11 to 16. He allegedly extorted both adult and underage women by threatening to send nude pictures to their relatives, friends and social media contacts unless they provided him with nude images and/or videos.

“I requested assistance from the FBI to help analyze the evidence. Once the evidence was analyzed, it was determined the case would be brought to the attention U.S. Attorney’s office. The investigation is continuing which could possibly lead to additional federal charges,” Lambert stated.