St. Clair County Board Member Honored for 42 Years of Service

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

Consistently creating an impact felt beyond the district he represented, Frank X. Heiligenstein of Freeburg was honored for his 42 years of service to St. Clair County on Monday evening, November 26, when County Board Chairman Mark Kern read a proclamation recognizing him, followed by a standing ovation of applause from the other members of the elected body who were present.

Heiligenstein’s quest for reelection to another term on November 6 as representative of County Board District 21, running as a Democratic candidate, saw him defeated by Republican Bert “Dean” Pruett by a margin of 2176 to 1975.

As the owner and operator of Illinois Codification Services since 1970, Heiligenstein’s work, which he plans to continue, has been felt by many who do not realize the influence he has had over them. This is because his business contracts with local municipal governments, including as he had done formerly for the City of Mascoutah for several years beginning in 1991, making sure their local regulations, laws and ordinances are in compliance with applicable state statutes.

Kern’s proclamation thanked Heiligenstein for his “outstanding service to St. Clair County” along with wishing him “good health and happiness in his retirement” from public service as an elected official.

Heiligenstein, who, during his lengthy tenure on the county board, never hesitated to ask often-pointed questions concerning MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, taxes, expense decisions or other matters that caused him to be concerned, “comes from a long line of public servants,” the proclamation noted, explaining that he is the fifth member of his family to serve on this governing body, going all the way back to 1896.

Having served in his elected position with County Board Chairmen Vic Canty, Jerry Costello, John Baricevic and Kern, Heiligenstein was a student at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale when he was elected as a village board member in Freeburg at the age of 21 then successfully was chosen by voters for his most recent elected position in 1976.

He was the president of the Illinois County Officials Association in 2012 and has also served as president of the Illinois Association of County Board Members along with, as mentioned in Kern’s proclamation, having been “extremely involved in community activities” and receiving numerous civic awards.