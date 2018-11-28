Warriors Pull Away From West Frankfort With Second-Half Spree

By Sam Graf

Clinton county News

WEST FRANKFORT — The Wesclin Warriors showed grit and well-rounded team play, last Saturday night, when they invaded West Frankfort territory and snatched a 61-46 victory.

The Warriors could have folded when the Redbirds’ had completely erased their 10-point lead. Instead, in the final 3:52, they outscored feisty Frankfort, 10-3.

In the fourth quarter, the Warriors continued to pour it on, winning it, 16-8.

Despite tying the score twice in the third period, West Frankfort’s only lead came early in the first quarter at 7-6. Then, the Warriors went on a 12-0 spurt to finish the period, giving them an 18-7 lead.

As it turned out, it wasn’t just senior Nate Brede doing the bulk of the scoring for the young Wesclin squad. Not hardly, junior Alex Elsing led with 24 points, including 10 in the final period and four, three-pointers on the night.

Brede, who hauled down 16 defensive rebounds, chipped in a solid 17 points, and junior Kyle Elmore and sophomore Cole Macke added seven and six. The Warriors, facing a physical, scrapping Frankfort defense, made just seven turnovers on the night.

“We need players other than Nate Brede to make shots and when that happens — and it has happened in two-of-our three games — I think we can be pretty good,” Wesclin Coach Brent Brede said. “They are going to get open opportunities.

“Alex carried us with some big shots, and Cole Macke hit a couple of really big threes in the second half that really gave us a lift. I thought Kyle was really solid for us. They play a faster, more aggressive style. If we could get the first pass and get started in the offense, it gave us an opportunity to be successful.

“But we weren’t always successful getting the offense started. I was really proud of us in the second half. They came out and tied it up against us. We took their punch in the second half and punched back.”

In the third quarter, tied 35-35 with 3:52 left, the Warriors hit four-straight outside shots — Elsing made three for seven points and Macke added a three-pointer.

Frankfort cut the lead to five with 5:56 left in regulation, but Brede scored on a cut-behind, and Elsing hit successive shots to stretch Wesclin’s lead to 12. Elsing scored 10 points in the final period.

“Our main emphasis, coming from our tough loss against Waterloo, was to push the ball up the floor and get more transition buckets,” Elsing said. “I thought we did that better against their zone press. I hit the open shots; took what I could get.

“We had good ball movement, tonight. I thought we handled their press. We are a very young team. It’s going to take time. Nate’s are only experienced player. And there is a lot of room for improvement.”

The 18-7 start could not have been much better. The Warriors hit seven-of-13 shots and made just two turnovers as Brede scored seven points and Elsing and Elmore added two buckets apiece. They held Frankfort to three-of-14 makes, including 0-for-its-last nine.

Wesclin jumped out to its largest point differential (16 points) when Brede drilled a pullup jumper and Elmore fired in a three-pointer at 6:50 of the second quarter.

Overall, Wesclin, 2-1, made 56 percent of its shots and four-of-seven free throws.

This week, they continue the Wesclin Tip-Off Classic, taking on Nashville, 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 28, and Columbia, 6 p.m., November 29. They travel to Piasa Southwestern on Tuesday, December 4.