MHS Relays Nab First-Ever Medals at Sectional Swim Meet

Bushong and McCraw also placed in individual events

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Shelby Bushong, Terra Mills, Tobi McCraw, and Brooke Junker, competing at the IHSA Springfield Swimming Sectional on November 10, accomplished a first at Mascoutah High. And they did it twice.

This group medalled in two relays, finishing fifth place in the 200 Medley and 200 Freestyle events. Last year, the MHS entries ended up 13th and 10th, respectively.

Bushong, only a freshman, finished with a 4th place medal in 100 Breastroke with a time of 1:12.68 and barely missed nabbing hardware in the 50 Freestyle with her 7th place finish.

McCraw, a sophomore, received a 6th place medal for a personal best time of 2:23.23 in the 200 Individual Medley. She also placed 10th in the 100 Backstroke.

In the 200 Yard Medley Relay MHS recorded a time of 1:59.83: McCraw, started out with a 30.88 in the 50 Backstroke leg; Bushong did the 50 Breaststroke in 32.86; Junker, also a freshman, swam the 50 Butterfly portion in 34.44; Mills, a sophomore, finished it off with a 21.65 in the 50 Freestyle leg.

These Lady Indians finished behind the fourth-place, O’Fallon team by just .97 seconds and beat sixth-place Belleville East by almost four seconds.

In the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay, the Lady Indians were clocked at 1:48.22: Bushong started it off with a 26.45; Mills — 27.9; McCraw — 27.72; Junker — 26.15.

Junker, who had been in a boot for three weeks due to a stress fracture in her ankle from volleyball and just got it removed, swam her individual best 50 free time as the anchor of the 200 Freestyle Relay.

Mills recorded a best time of 2:22.15 in her 10th place finish in the 200 Freestyle. She also the swam 100 Butterfly.

Junker added a 9th place finish in the 200 Individual Medley and also swam 100 Butterfly.

Senior Bailey Burman, who raced in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Breaststroke events, swims for Scott Air Force Base in the summer.

McCraw and Mills compete for the Club Team YOSI out of the Belleville YMCA, with Bushong and Junker competing for the MetroPlex Seahawks out of O’Fallon. The club teams sponsor year-around swimming.

This marks the 7th-straight year Mascoutah High School has sent a contingent to the IHSA Sectional. Congratulations girls. (MHS Assistant Principal, Jeff Junker, contributed information to the story.)