Illinois Student Assistance Commission Announces Illinois State Scholars

Congratulations to the 38 Illinois State Scholars at Mascoutah High School!

CHICAGO – The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) is pleased to announce the 2019-20 Illinois State Scholars. These exceptional students rank in approximately the top ten percent of high school seniors in Illinois and are chosen each year based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth semester class rank.

“In this 60th year of the Illinois State Scholar Program, we are proud to announce another class of outstanding students that will lead us into the future,” said Eric Zarnikow, executive director of ISAC. “We congratulate these Scholars on their hard work and accomplishments. Congratulations also and thank you to the families, principals, teachers, counselors, coaches, mentors, and all of the other individuals who not only help our students find the path that will allow them to flourish, but also support them every step of the way.”

The Mascoutah High School students named as Illinois State Scholars include: Lillian Aach, Cameron Barnes, Isaac Beck, Jacob Beebe, Andrew Berthe, Logan Bibb, Camden Billingsley, Alyssa Braddy, Bailey Burman, Casmir Cozzi, Molly Cravens, Jakob Dickens, Rachel Dukart-Anderson, Jacob Graf, Jenna Hammond, Austin Heriford, Tristan Hicks, Katherine Hilbing, Joseph Howe, Cole Junker, Lauren Kalp, Julie Koharik, Madison Krieg, Allie McKinney, Logan Moll, Erric Moore, Nathan Mostoller, Abigail Palmer, Cameron Pavelschak, Jessica Pettis, Lindsey Postula, Laura Rundquist, Jacob Schiller, Elliana Schneider, Stephen Schulte, Halle Twidwell, Jessica Vergona, and Madeline Zurbrugg.

While this prestigious designation does not include a monetary award, Illinois State Scholars will receive a congratulatory letter from ISAC and a personalized Certificate of Achievement. Honorees can also download a digital Illinois State Scholar badge that can be displayed on their online profiles and social media platforms, and shared with high school counselors, prospective colleges, employers, family members and others.

ISAC encourages all students, including State Scholars, to complete their 2019-20 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) as soon as possible. The FAFSA is used to determine a student’s eligibility for federal and most state and institutional financial aid available for any type of postsecondary education, including vocational education, certificates, and two or four year degree programs.

Students and families can get assistance with the financial aid and college-going process by attending a free workshop or presentation by ISAC or one of its partners, or by contacting their local ISACorps member, one of a group of recent college graduates trained to serve as near-peer mentors to assist students and families with college access and financial aid. See studentportal.isac.org/ISACorps. Students can also visit the ISAC Student Portal , studentportal.isac.org, for college planning, financial aid and financial literacy information and free tools, and can get answers to their college-going and financial aid questions sent directly to their phones by signing up for ISAC College Q&A, isac.org/collegeqa, ISAC’s free text messaging service. ISAC also offers assistance through the agency’s call center, 1-800-899-4722 (ISAC).