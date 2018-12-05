Local Police, EMS Save Resident’s Life on Thanksgiving Day

By Pamela Rensing

During the regular City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 4, four first responders were honored for their heroic efforts in saving a resident’s life on Thanksgiving Day.

Mascoutah Police Officer McKenzie Sirtak and Sgt. Kyle Donovan; and Mascoutah Paramedics Jeremy Gottschammer and Keith Grogan each received Letters of Commendation for their life saving actions.

Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup stated that on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at approximately 6:03 p.m., police responded to a residential address on Opal Court in reference to a 45-year-old male who was not conscious or breathing.

“Upon arrival Officer Sirtak ran inside the residence where she discovered from family members that the 45-year old male was suffering from an apparent heart attack,” Waldrup reported. “She immediately took over administering CPR from the mother-in-law. She continued life-saving CPR until Sgt. Donovan and the EMS Crew, Jeremy Gottschammer and Keith Grogan arrived. The EMS Paramedics took over and after connecting the AED/Heart Monitor gave the victim a shock which resulted in obtaining a heart rhythm.”

Waldrup said the victim regained consciousness and was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where he was immediately taken to the Cath Lab.

MPD stayed behind to secure the residence, and even “went inside and cleaned up the mess in the kitchen in order to help out the victim’s wife.”

According to Waldrup, the doctors at St. Anthony’s indicated the victim had suffered a major heart attack with complete blockage of a major artery. The doctor credited the actions of the Mascoutah Police and the EMS Paramedics to saving the victim’s life.

“This was truly an example of teamwork during a very chaotic scene on Thanksgiving Day,” Waldrup told council members. “Their actions directly led to saving the life of the victim had he not received immediate medical care. In this career of public service, there is no greater accomplishment than helping save a human life.”

Although invited to attend the city council meeting, the family preferred meeting the first responders in private at the police department.

“It’s always good when nice professional people can help someone out,” Waldrup said. “Each one said they were just doing their job, but it was much more than that.”

Along with receiving Letters of Commendation, the first responders received a round of applause from the council.